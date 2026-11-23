Yupi, New School Foods, Grano Organico, Keg River and Bhui's Golden Organic Farms join MK, from Kingston and Toronto to Alberta

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MK Kosher, the Montreal-founded Kosher Certification Agency in Toronto and across Canada, has certified five Canadian companies between August and October 2026, extending its reach across Ontario and Western Canada. The new certifications range from an international food supplier and a food technology start-up to a bulgur mill, a fertilizer maker and a family millet farm.Yupi: MK certification for clients in more than 35 countriesFounded in 2014 and led by President Sean Stewart, Kingston-based Yupi supplies conventional and organic food products to customers in more than 35 countries. Its range covers dried, powdered and frozen fruits and vegetables, grains, pasta, juice concentrates, spices, herbs, tea, coffee and health foods for food service, private label and branded retail. Yupi has received MK certification for a select range of products and can now offer MK kosher certification to its own clients who want to bring kosher products to market.New School Foods: plant-based seafood, now kosherToronto's New School Foods, founded by Chris Bryson, built its own manufacturing platform instead of relying on the extrusion process used by most alternative proteins. Its aim is to recreate the texture of real fish and meat, and its flagship product is a whole-cut plant-based salmon fillet. With MK certification, kosher consumers can now try one of the most talked-about products in plant-based food.Grano Organico: Ontario bulgur for tables across North AmericaFrom its facility in the Toronto suburbs, Grano Organico has spent more than ten years producing all-natural, non-GMO bulgur and haleem (pearled) wheat. One of Canada's largest bulgur producers, it ships throughout Canada and the United States to distributors, wholesalers and private label partners, so MK-certified bulgur now reaches well beyond a single region. New School Foods and Grano Organico are among the Toronto-area producers that chose Toronto Kosher certification from MK this year.Keg River and Bhui's Golden Organic Farms: kosher from the soil upIn Alberta, Edmonton's Keg River has supplied bentonite sulfur fertilizers to farmers since 1998, with products available in more than thirty states and provinces. MK certification extends confidence back to the soil that grows much of the food supply. Fifty kilometres northeast of Calgary, Bhui's Golden Organic Farms has spent two decades perfecting proso millet, a high-protein, high-fibre, naturally gluten-free grain that needs about half the water of traditional grains. The family farm grows, cleans and packages its millet on site, and its 1.5 kg and 3 kg bags now carry MK certification."From a Kingston exporter to a family farm outside Calgary, these companies show how far Canadian food reaches," said Rabbi Saul Emanuel, CEO, MK Kosher. "We are proud to support them with a kosher standard that consumers recognize and trust."How Canadian businesses can get MK certifiedMK certifies manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, restaurants and caterers across Canada. Companies can start an MK kosher certification application online and submit their ingredients through MK's KCert system. MK then inspects the facility where needed and signs a certification agreement that authorizes use of the MK symbol. Ontario businesses looking for Kosher Certification in Toronto can call MK's Toronto office at 416-848-6336, and companies elsewhere in Canada can call 1-866-739-6363 or email....About MK KosherMK Kosher is a kosher certification agency founded in Montreal in 1922 by the Jewish Community Council of Montreal, and Montreal remains its home and headquarters. MK certifies manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, restaurants, caterers and bakeries in Canada and internationally. Its kashrut decisions are guided by the Vaad HaRabbanim, a council of Dayanim drawn from Montreal's different communities, under the leadership of the Av Beth Din, Rav Yonasan Binyomin Weiss. MK-certified companies and products can be searched in the MK kosher product and company directory.Media contactMK Kosher (MK Global Kosher Certification Agency)6819 Boulevard Décarie, Montréal, QC H3W 3E4Montreal office: 514-739-6363 | Toronto office: 416-848-6336 | Toll free: 1-866-739-6363Email:... | Certification enquiries:...

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MK Kosher Grows in Toronto, Across Ontario and Western Canada with Five Newly Certified Companies News Provided By Top Click Media November 23, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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