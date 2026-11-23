

EQS-Media / 23.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

KNDS APPOINTS JEANNETTE SCHUH AS GROUP CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER Amsterdam, November 23rd 2026 – KNDS today announces the appointment of Jeannette Schuh as Group Chief Human Resources Officer effective December 1st. In this role, she will lead the Group's global Human Resources strategy, a catalyst of the Group's ambitious growth plan, transformation and development as a leading European defense company. Jeannette Schuh brings more than 20 years of international HR leadership experience in major listed industrial groups, including Soitec, OP Mobility, Valeo and Faurecia. Most recently, she served as Group Chief Human Resources and ESG Officer at Soitec. Throughout her career, she has led international and organizational transformations and people development strategies across multinational industrial environments. A German national with extensive professional experience in France and Germany, Jeannette brings a deep understanding of both cultures. “Jeannette combines strategic HR leadership, experience in listed companies and a valuable Franco-German perspective. Her strong understanding of corporate governance and industrial environments will be instrumental in supporting KNDS's next phase of development. She will play a key role in strengthening our organization, fostering a shared culture, bringing our teams together and developing the talents and leadership needed to deliver on our ambitious strategic objectives,” said Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of KNDS. ABOUT KNDS KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces. Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond. MEDIA CONTACT Véronique Creissels EVP Communications +33 6 80 06 73 50

End of Media Release

Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry 23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

