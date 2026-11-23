The Marygold Companies, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

The Marygold Companies Subsidiary, Gourmet Foods, Completes Sale of Printstock Products

23.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-Corporate Strategy Continues to Focus on Financial Services Sector- SAN CLEMENTE, CA - November 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Marygold Companies, Inc. (the“Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm with a focus on financial services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gourmet Foods Limited, has completed the previously announced sale of its subsidiary Printstock Products Limited to TAG Investments Limited, a New Zealand-based private investment firm, in a cash transaction. The transaction was structured as an asset sale, with a purchase price of NZ$2.45 million, (approximately US$1.3 million), subject to potential post-closing adjustments. Gourmet Foods acquired Printstock Products during 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary, and has operated it profitably since then. New ownership intends to continue operations uninterrupted, with essentially the same staff and practices. Printstock, located in Napier, New Zealand, is a printer of specialized food wrappers. About The Marygold Companies, Inc. The Marygold Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Step-By-Step Financial Planners, Marygold & Co. Limited, Gourmet Foods, and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K. For more information, visit . Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may”“will,”“could,”“should”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Readers should refer to the further detail of the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Media and investors, for more information, contact:

Roger S. Pondel

PondelWilkinson

310-279-5965

... Contact the Company:

David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer

949-218-8542

... View the original release on

News Source: The Marygold Companies, Inc.

23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

