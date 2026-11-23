MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) As part of nationwide student engagement, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) will organise Yuva Samvad on Constitution Day covering over 600 districts across 30 States/UTs under the theme 'Viksit Bharat@2047', an official said on Monday.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, through MY Bharat, will organise the 'Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad' between November 24 and 26 at more than 500 colleges, said the official in a statement.

The nationwide initiative aims to connect young people in the age group of 15–29 years with India's developmental journey, its achievements and aspirations for the future, while inspiring them to become active participants in the nation's transformation into a developed country by 2047, the statement said.

In keeping with the spirit of Constitution Day, participants across institutions will collectively undertake a reading of the Preamble, reaffirming their commitment to the ideals enshrined in the statute, it said.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The 'Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad' programme will provide a nationwide platform for engaging young people through interactive dialogues and awareness sessions, encouraging them to reflect on India's progress, emerging opportunities and their role in shaping the country's future, it said.

To translate this vision into meaningful engagement at the grassroots level, distinguished Youth Icons will lead sessions at participating universities and colleges.

Each Youth Icon will deliver a specially curated presentation on the theme 'Viksit Bharat@2047', taking students through India's developmental journey and its achievements in recent years.

The presentation will highlight the country's progress in poverty reduction and socio-economic transformation, including efforts to improve the lives and livelihood opportunities of millions of people through inclusive development and welfare initiatives, the statement said.

It will also showcase India's significant progress in addressing Maoism, restoring peace and creating an enabling environment for development in previously affected regions, it said.

The presentation will underline that a Nasha Mukt Bharat is fundamental to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, with the youth playing a decisive role in driving this transformation.

To translate the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 into action, the MY Bharat Portal gov) serves as the digital platform for registrations and programme-related activities, enabling wider youth participation and facilitating the onboarding of young people into the MY Bharat ecosystem.

By combining institutional outreach with digital engagement, the initiative seeks to extend opportunities for participation to youth across the country and encourage them to take up meaningful volunteer-led activities.