MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached a commercial complex valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, officials said.

According to a police spokesperson, the action was executed by Bijbehara Police Station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during a financial investigation linked to FIR No. 83/2025 registered under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the Act.

The attached immovable property belongs to Ghulam Nabi Allai, son of the late Habibullah Allai and a resident of Melhoora in Shopian district. Situated along National Highway 44 at Hamzehpora, Semthan, in Bijbehara, the double-storey concrete shopping complex comprises five shops and five rooms.

Police stated that the accused is involved in multiple NDPS cases, adding that the attachment forms part of sustained efforts to dismantle the financial networks of narcotics syndicates and seize assets acquired through the illegal drug trade.

The latest seizure comes a day after Anantnag Police attached immovable property worth Rs 4.17 crore, including a residential house and eight shops, belonging to another drug peddler in Mattan under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their anti-narcotics drive across the Kashmir Valley this year, registering over 1,500 NDPS cases, arresting nearly 2,000 individuals, and freezing more than 500 bank accounts linked to suspected narcotics networks.

In a parallel crackdown, Srinagar Police recently attached properties worth Rs 5.6 crore tied to eight alleged peddlers and froze Rs 1.07 crore while busting an inter-state pharmaceutical drug syndicate.

On Sunday, a joint operation by police and the Army in the Karnah sector of Kupwara near the Line of Control (LoC) also led to the recovery of 827 grams of heroin-like contraband valued at around Rs 6 crore.

Alongside enforcement and preventive detentions under the PIT-NDPS Act, police have been conducting wild cannabis destruction drives and community awareness programmes at mosques and schools to curb drug trafficking.