MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday cited a report by Australian think tank Lowy Institute, which ranked India as Asia's third-most powerful country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the region's second-most influential leader, to rebut Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Indian economy.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad accused Gandhi of making misleading statements about India's economic condition during his visits abroad and said he should examine available reports before commenting on the country's performance.

Referring to the latest Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026, Prasad said the independent Australian organisation had assessed 27 countries across Asia on the basis of 131 indicators.

According to the report, India secured 40.5 points to emerge as the third-most powerful country in Asia, reflecting its economic strength and growing capabilities.

Prasad also highlighted India's future resources score of 56.2 points, saying it reflected an improved economic outlook and the country's long-term potential.

He said India's diplomatic influence remained one of its major strengths, with the country scoring 70.3 points in the category.

The BJP MP further pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had been ranked the second-most influential leader in Asia after Chinese President Xi Jinping, moving up three positions in the ranking.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, Prasad said the Congress leader appeared to be unaware of reports and assessments available in the public domain.

"Rahul Gandhi is travelling abroad and displaying a great deal of ignorance about the country, seeking to portray India in the worst possible terms. But today, I want to bring to your attention a very important and latest report by an Australian think tank, the Lowy Institute," he said.

Prasad described the Lowy Institute as an independent organisation established in 2003 that studies global strategic and economic trends.

"After that, regarding the question raised by Rahul Gandhi, I have said many times in Parliament that you people do not do your homework. All these reports are available on websites. Rahul Gandhi, neither do you read yourself nor do those who teach you read," he said.

He also questioned Gandhi's remarks about the Indian economy, asking him to take note of the country's position in international assessments.

The BJP MP's remarks came after Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticised India's economic condition while speaking at an American university.

Gandhi described the country as being on the verge of an "economic disaster" and alleged that it was facing massive unemployment and serious shortcomings in its education system.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi had said.