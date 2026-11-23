MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 23 (IANS) Islamic preacher Maulana Jarjees Ansari, noted for incendiary remarks in the past, kicked up a major row on Monday as he hurled an objectionable slur at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him "laashon ke saudagar" (merchant of corpses) during a speech in Bihar.

The distasteful remarks elicited flurry of reactions, after his statement circulated on the social media, with most of the netizens calling out the Islamic cleric for highly distasteful and offensive remarks against the Chief Minister.

Shia religious leader Saif Abbas, speaking to IANS, strongly condemned his remarks and said that derogatory statements against an individual holding a constitutional position was inappropriate and that such language should not be used against a person elected to lead a state.

Abbas said that Jarjees's mental condition is not right and he should seek treatment.

"Every now and then, he makes such baseless remarks to grab headlines. The statement he has made against the Chief Minister is unfortunate and condemnable," said the Muslim cleric.

"Making such derogatory remarks against a person who is serving as the Chief Minister of the state after being elected by 25 crore people is shameful. Jarjees should get proper treatment," he added.

The controversy erupted after a video of Jarjees Ansari's speech surfaced on social media and began circulating widely. In the video, Ansari can be heard making several objectionable remarks about UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Ansari delivered the speech on November 20 in Bihar's Purnia district. During his address, he also spoke about the situation in Palestine and alleged that those in power viewed statements concerning the issue as a crime.

"Even speaking about Palestine would be considered a crime in the eyes of our rulers, but crimes continue to take place. Muslims will not remain suppressed like this any longer. If two people die in Bengal, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh gets a stomach ache, but when thousands of people are lynched, tied to trees and killed, not a single voice is raised about it. They are lynched and killed with their hands and legs tied, yet these people present themselves as guardians/contractors of religion," Ansari said during the speech.

"Can they be called religious contractors? They are 'laashon ke saudagar' (merchant of corpses). They are wearing the cloak of religion. My brothers, they are thugs at heart. Otherwise, when has religion ever taught anyone to behave like this?" he said.