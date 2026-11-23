MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon has opened up about the people who have inspired him throughout his life.

He revealed to IANS that superstar Salman Khan has been one of his biggest influences since childhood, while his father has played a significant role in shaping the person he is today.“I don't think it is necessary to have a role model, but if you come across someone who inspires you and motivates you, then why not? Growing up, I was a huge Salman Khan fan. Whether I had exams, it was playtime or anything else, if an IIFA or Filmfare Awards ceremony was happening, I might not watch the entire show, but I had to be there in front of the television when Salman Khan's performance came on. His personality and aura were something I genuinely looked up to,” he shared.

For Kanwar, Salman Khan's appeal went beyond his screen presence. He admired the actor's personality and the way he carried himself.“He was someone who inspired me throughout my childhood and even during the early years of my career. I still look up to him. He is a wonderful human being, a good-looking actor, and my interactions with him as a child have always left me with beautiful memories. Even at 60, look at how good-looking he is! He has always been someone I admired.”

The actor further mentioned,“My father has been a huge inspiration and a role model for me. I have personally seen his journey, his struggles, his hard work and his success. What has always stayed with me is how grounded he has remained despite everything he has achieved. He has always kept his feet firmly on the ground, and that is something I have tried to imbibe in my own life. A large part of who I am today comes from him because I genuinely believe that everything starts at home.”

Work-wise, he is currently seen as Sachin in the television show 'Udne Ki Aasha.'