MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Delhi Minister for Labour and Employment Kapil Mishra on Monday led discussions on welfare of gig workers, social security, skill development, emerging employment opportunities and institutional collaboration in the social sector.

Addressing the annual conference 'Sampark 2026', organised by the Flipkart Foundation at Bharat Mandapam, Mishra said that the gig economy has become an important part of India's employment landscape.

The sector is driven by the contribution of delivery partners, warehouse employees and other ground-level workers, and it is essential that the government, companies and social organisations work together to ensure the social and economic security of these workers, he said.

Calling upon the Flipkart Foundation and other companies to become partners in the Delhi government's initiative, he said that the government is ready to provide space for developing resting zones for gig workers, according to an official statement.

A model centre has already been started in Shalimar Bagh, where gig workers can sit and relax, charge their mobile phones and avail facilities such as drinking water, he said.

The Delhi government is also working towards developing similar centres in major markets and busy areas with high delivery volumes, said Mishra.

He said that the Delhi government, along with the Central government, is continuously working towards the welfare of gig workers.

He said that under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, meetings have also been held with representatives of employers and employees to deliberate on this issue.

The Central government, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is also working at the policy level to strengthen the social security of gig workers.

Efforts are also underway towards the formation of Gig Workers' Welfare Boards in the states, said Mishra.

The Delhi Minister said that merely employing gig workers is not enough; ensuring safe and convenient working conditions for them is equally important.

He said delivery partners continue to work even during extreme heat, heavy rainfall, waterlogging and severe cold. At times, they are also required to provide services late into the night. Therefore, special attention must be given to their safety, health, rest and mental well-being, he said.

Mishra also laid special emphasis on the skill development of gig workers and said that new avenues for career advancement should be created for delivery partners.

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Madhur Verma was also present at the event for discussions, the statement said.