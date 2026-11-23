MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), with the RBI as the knowledge partner, organised a conference here on Monday to familiarise data users with the New Series of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Following the release of revised series of GDP, CPI and IIP at different points during 2026, the conference was organised to acquaint data users with the methodological changes, data sources and key improvements incorporated in each of the revised series.

It also aimed to facilitate a better understanding of these changes and their implications for the resulting estimates.

The conference brought together representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SEBI, economists, forecasters, credit rating agencies, experts from financial institutions and the banking sector, academia, research institutions, industry and investor organisations, users of official statistics and senior officials of the Central and State Governments.

Dalip Singh, Director General (Central Statistics), in his welcome address, noted that macroeconomic statistics form the foundation of economic analysis, policy making and informed decision making and that GDP, CPI and IIP together provide a comprehensive measure of economic activity and growth.

He observed that, as the structure of the economy, production processes, consumption patterns and technology continue to evolve, the statistical system must evolve continuously to remain representative of prevailing economic realities.

Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, while setting the context, noted that the conference was being held in Mumbai after about a year, this time after the completion of the base revision exercise, with the first-quarter GDP estimates of the new series already released and the second-quarter estimates due shortly.

Looking ahead, he outlined the Ministry's priorities, including the rebasing of Gross State Domestic Product to 2022-23 and the development of District Domestic Product estimates for more granular decision-making; preparation for the implementation of the System of National Accounts (SNA) 2025, with its focus on well-being and distributional accounts.

Poonam Gupta, Deputy Governor, RBI, in her inaugural address, congratulated MoSPI on completing the base revision of the three series in a timely manner and commended the Ministry's extensive consultations with users.

She highlighted the key features of the revised series - the use of double deflation and a wider range of administrative data in the national accounts, the alignment of demand- and supply-side GDP estimates through the Supply-Use Table framework, the updated weighting pattern and more precise measurement of core inflation in the CPI and the greater weight assigned to technology- and consumption-oriented sectors in the IIP.

Deepak Parekh, former chairman, HDFC, in his keynote address, described 2026 as a year of modernising India's statistical architecture, noting that the revisions address concerns earlier raised on the national accounts and welcomed the growing use of high-frequency indicators and new data sources such as night lights and online search trends, while cautioning that technology and AI must be supported by appropriate safeguards and cannot substitute for judgement.

The inaugural session was followed by three technical sessions on the new series of GDP, CPI and IIP, in which officers of MoSPI and the RBI presented the methodological changes, data sources and key improvements.