MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Nov 23 (IANS) Belgium's King Philippe on Monday regretted the lack of meaningful progress in federal budget talks and encouraged Prime Minister Bart De Wever to keep working toward an agreement as soon as possible, the Royal Palace said in a statement.

The King again called on all parties to put the general interest first to avoid a protracted crisis, the statement said.

According to the statement, De Wever told the King that no decisive progress had yet been made but that he wanted to continue the talks. The King stressed the importance of dialogue conducted with discretion and mutual respect. De Wever will brief the king on the negotiations every week, Xinhua News Agency reported.

This was De Wever's fourth audience with the King over the budget in November. Earlier on Monday, he met his deputy prime ministers.

De Wever had tendered his resignation on November 2 after budget talks collapsed. The King refused to accept it on November 6 and asked him to resume negotiations. On November 16, the King again asked him to continue the talks.

Belgium's five-party coalition has been negotiating a multi-year budget plan aimed at a fiscal adjustment of about 10 billion euros (about 11 billion US dollars) by 2029. The Flemish socialist party Vooruit, the only coalition party rejecting the prime minister's proposed framework in the latest round of talks, has called for greater contributions from the wealthiest and opposed measures that would erode pensioners' purchasing power.

The European Commission's autumn forecast, released on November 17, projected that under unchanged policies Belgium's budget deficit would rise from 5.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year to 5.5 per cent next year, while public debt would increase from 111.2 per cent to 113.4 per cent of GDP.

With no budget agreed, the federal government on November 20 approved a preliminary draft finance bill providing for provisional appropriations for January to March 2027.

–IANS

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