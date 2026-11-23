MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The West Bengal cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to waive fees for applications to state government jobs.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made the announcement while speaking to the media at the end of the cabinet meeting on Monday, where a proposal for 10,000 fresh recruitments in the state government was also cleared.

“Although general candidates used to pay application fees for various recruitment examinations till now, henceforth the state government will bear the cost. It is unfair to take money from unemployed youths,” the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the decision, CM Adhikari said the government has generated savings by sharply reducing expenditure on administrative review meetings and other official programmes compared to the previous administration.

According to him, the current government has cut such expenses to nearly 10 per cent of the levels incurred during the previous regime, creating surplus funds that can now be redirected towards public welfare measures, including covering recruitment examination costs.

He described charging unemployed youths for job applications as unjust and said the savings would be used to support job seekers.

“You all have seen how we reduced that cost drastically. We have some surplus money now. The previous state government spent Rs 611 crore for conducting 67 administrative review meetings. We do not spend that much money on our review meetings. We have reduced that cost to almost 10 per cent of what it was during the previous regime. Therefore, we have decided to utilise that amount to bear the cost of the recruitment examination fees. Taking money from unemployed youths for job applications is a crime. It is a sign of narrow-mindedness. Henceforth, no recruitment examination fees will have to be paid,” the Chief Minister said.

He also gave details on 10,000 fresh recruitments in the state government, a proposal that was cleared at the cabinet meeting on Monday.

“Maximum vacancies will be filled in the state Home & Hill Affairs Department. Posts of 650 sub-inspectors, 8,000 constables and 600 Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR) personnel will be filled. Apart from this, posts in the Anti-Narcotics Wing and Cyber ​​Crime Wing will also be filled. Additionally, staff will be recruited in several other departments, including West Bengal Panchayat Affairs & Rural Development, Tourism and Municipal Affairs & Urban Development departments. In all, the entire process will be completed through specific recruitment agencies,” the Chief Minister added.