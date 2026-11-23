MENAFN - Mid-East Info) CARMA social listening across Instagram, YouTube, X and Facebook shows Gulf audiences focused far more on launch timing and review scores than the wider market, while performance concerns led fan criticism Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Saudi Arabia generated around 5,500 conversations, 55% of the MENA total and nearly seven times the UAE's 800 Daily posts in the high-engagement sample rose 3.6-fold to peak on 18 November, the eve of the game's launch Launch countdown and release hype featured in 31% of sampled Gulf posts, compared with 14% across all markets

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2026: Grand Theft Auto VI generated around 526,000 social media conversations worldwide in the week leading up to and including its 19 November launch, according to new analysis from CARMA, the global leader in media intelligence and research solutions. Around 10,000 of those conversations came from the MENA region, and more than half of the regional total came from Saudi Arabia.

CARMA's analysis is based on data across Instagram, YouTube, X and Facebook between 13 and 19 November 2026. Global and regional totals are reported conversation counts. Daily activity, theme, sentiment and platform findings are drawn from a selected high-engagement sample of 14,607 posts across all markets, including 430 posts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia Leads the Regional Conversation:

Saudi Arabia generated approximately 5,500 conversations over the seven-day period, representing 55% of the MENA total. The UAE recorded 800 conversations, Oman 216 and Qatar 48. Together, the four markets account for around two-thirds of all MENA conversation about the game. -p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="603" height="209" data-bit="iit" />

Share of sentiment-classified high-engagement posts. Positive n=2,343; negative n=190. Topics overlap.

A Distinctive Gulf Conversation:

The Gulf conversation also took place on different platforms. X accounted for 90% of the four-market high-engagement sample, compared with 59% across all markets, while YouTube accounted for 10% regionally against 32% overall. Around nine in ten sampled Gulf posts were written in Arabic.

About CARMA:

Founded in 1984, CARMA is a global media intelligence and communications research company that helps PR, communications teams measure reputation, prove impact and make sharper strategic decisions. Its technology tracks print, broadcast, online and social media across more than 100+ languages through 130+ content partners, paired with a network of 600+ in-market analysts and consultants spanning 20+ offices in 40+ countries, turning raw media volume into decision-ready insight. CARMA is a two-time winner of AMEC's Large Communications, Research and Measurement Organisation of the Year.