GTA VI SPARKS 526,000 SOCIAL CONVERSATIONS IN LAUNCH WEEK AS SAUDI ARABIA LEADS MENA DISCUSSION, CARMA ANALYSIS FINDS
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) CARMA social listening across Instagram, YouTube, X and Facebook shows Gulf audiences focused far more on launch timing and review scores than the wider market, while performance concerns led fan criticism Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Saudi Arabia generated around 5,500 conversations, 55% of the MENA total and nearly seven times the UAE's 800
Daily posts in the high-engagement sample rose 3.6-fold to peak on 18 November, the eve of the game's launch
Launch countdown and release hype featured in 31% of sampled Gulf posts, compared with 14% across all markets
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