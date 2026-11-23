MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Milestone edition introduces a half marathon alongside road and trail races for runners of all abilities Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) celebrated a landmark 10th edition of the NBF Fujairah Run on Saturday, 21 November 2026, welcoming more than 6,000 runners from across the UAE following over 7,500 registrations. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the milestone event brought together athletes, families and fitness enthusiasts in a celebration of community spirit, wellbeing and sporting excellence.

The NBF Fujairah Run continues to encourage active lifestyles, welcoming experienced athletes, recreational runners, families and People of Determination. This year's edition introduced a 21.1km half marathon, the longest distance in the event's history, alongside the 11km trail run and the 10km, 5km and 3km road races. The run also featured The Determined Ones Run, with complimentary participation for People of Determination to walk, run or use a wheelchair.

Now in its 10th edition, the annual run brings people together through sport and reflects NBF's longstanding commitment to community wellbeing in Fujairah and across the UAE. More than 7,500 people registered ahead of the event, up from 6,400 last year.

The scenic race routes, set against Fujairah's coastline and mountain scenery, catered to runners with different levels of experience and fitness. Participants competed for trophies and medals, with a total prize pool of around AED 200,000.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. Sheikh Abdullah presented trophies, medals and cash prizes to the winners across the various race categories, recognising their outstanding performances and sporting achievements. The ceremony also celebrated the determination and achievements of People of Determination, reinforcing the event's commitment to inclusivity, community participation and sporting excellence.

The event was made possible with support from sponsors and partners, including Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Italfood, Tomini Group, Task, FNRC, Uniestate, Fujairah Port, AFNIC, FNDI, FNG, Emirates Water, Rising Gym, Fujairah Environment Authority, Fujairah Adventure, Crystal Gallery, Mahraj Tents and Emirates Sports for All Federation.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.