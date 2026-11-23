MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Arabic-language webinar explores how businesses can streamline customer interactions and reduce service costs Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, KSA,November 2026 – Unifonic recently hosted an Arabic-language webinar exploring how businesses can leverage AI agents to improve customer service efficiency, streamline customer interactions and better assess the cost of delivering customer support.

Participants included representatives from businesses across Unifonic's existing customer base and prospective clients, reflecting a range of organisations exploring the role of automation in customer service. A live poll conducted during the session revealed that most participating businesses had limited visibility on how many messages their chatbots required to resolve a single customer request. Among attendees, 41.9 per cent said they had only a rough idea, 54.8 per cent said they don't know how many messages their chatbot needs to resolve a single customer request, and only 3.3 per cent know the exact number. The finding highlighted a common challenge for businesses; without measuring the cost of each resolution, it is difficult to determine whether automation is genuinely reducing service costs or simply shifting them elsewhere.

The discussion emphasised the importance of measuring 'cost per resolution' rather than focusing solely on interaction volumes or the number of automated conversations. Speakers cited Gartner research indicating that only 14 per cent of customer service issues are fully resolved through self-service, highlighting that an automated interaction does not necessarily translate into a completed outcome. With per-message pricing also applying to customer service replies on channels such as WhatsApp, unnecessary exchanges can further increase operational costs.

Karim Yassin, Director of Product Marketing at Unifonic, stated:“Our poll confirmed that while businesses know how many conversations they handle, many do not know what it costs to actually resolve a customer's problem. AI agents that understand customers, connect with business systems and complete requests within the first conversation can help reduce these costs while delivering faster service.”

The speakers outlined three ways businesses can reduce their cost per resolution; minimising the number of messages exchanged within each conversation, reducing repeat interactions, and directing requests through the most efficient service channel, with AI agents handling routine enquiries and human agents focusing on more complex cases.

Omar Al Helo, Customer Solutions Manager at Unifonic, demonstrated these principles through three practical scenarios, using a live counter to illustrate the number of paid messages required to complete each customer request. In the first scenario, an AI agent connected to order and shipping systems identified a delayed order, presented the customer with available options and arranged a reshipment within the same conversation. This reduced the number of paid messages from seven to two, resolving the request in minutes rather than days.

In the second scenario, a single WhatsApp Flow form replaced multiple back-and-forth questions when creating a customer support ticket, reducing paid messages from six to two while minimising the potential for input errors. The third scenario demonstrated how a credit card enquiry could be handled more efficiently by moving a lengthy text-based comparison to a voice call with an AI assistant, followed by a written summary on WhatsApp. This reduced paid messages from eleven to two and shortened the time required to complete the interaction from approximately 20 minutes to three.

The discussion also examined the requirements for deploying effective AI agents in the Saudi market, including the ability to understand Modern Standard Arabic and Gulf dialects across text and voice interactions, deliver consistent customer experiences across WhatsApp, voice, Apple Messages for Business, websites and mobile applications, and ensure data is hosted within the Kingdom.

Speakers further highlighted the importance of seamless transfer to human agents when requests require additional assistance. Transferring the full conversation context during handover enables human representatives to continue addressing customer needs without requiring customers to repeat previously shared information.

The webinar concluded with a question-and-answer session, giving participants an opportunity to discuss the application of AI agents in customer service. Unifonic is also offering businesses a free consultation to calculate their current cost per resolution, assess their existing customer engagement processes, and identify where AI agents can reduce costs. Businesses can book a session at [link ].