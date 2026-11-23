What was already an uncomfortable flight back home turned into a distressing experience for a grieving son after his SpiceJet flight was delayed. Breaking down in tears, the passenger called out the airline in a video, expressing his frustration over the delay and its alleged lack of accountability and mismanagement.

Son Breaks Down at the Airport

Yes, you read that right. The video posted on Instagram by Yash Dabas, president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). The son was seen crying and repeatedly telling airline staff and other airport employees that his father had died and that he needed to reach home. He pleaded,“Mera papa dead kar gaya, mere papa ke jana chahta (My father has died, I want to go to my father)."

Son Questions SpiceJet

“A son is not able to reach his father's last rites. Why are you taking such a big sin on your head?" the video's admin said, expressing anger over the passenger's distress. Let us tell you that at one point, all the passengers were seen chanting,“SpiceJet sharam karo (SpiceJet, have some shame)" at the airport.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "@spicejetairlines Shame on you for putting passengers through such distress. A grieving son, trying to reach home after his father's demise, was left struggling amid prolonged flight delays. Take responsibility. Show some accountability and compassion."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yash Dabas (@yashdabas__)

Internet Reacts

One user wrote,“More power to u brother.”

Another user wrote,“This is shameful.”

Another user wrote,“Refund bhi nahi de rhe mera.”