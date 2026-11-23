MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz reflected on his team's performance in the ongoing Indian Super League, highlighting that the team has showcased strong resilience against all opponents this season.

SC Delhi have two wins, two defeats and two drawn games in their campaign so far. They had started slowly with back-to-back defeats but have since gone on to win two of their next four matches along with a couple of draws.

They held reigning ISL champions East Bengal in Kolkata for a 2-2 draw and are in fourth place in the ISL points table. After going winless in their first three matches, Delhi have made a strong comeback with their win over Mumbai City in their fourth match. Speaking on the team's performance in the tournament, Tchorz highlighted that they have shown resilience from the Mumbai game.

"I think point number one is the performance, because thinking about how we started the season, we immediately started playing good football. After that, we can point to resilience, especially when we played against Mumbai City," Tchorz said in a press conference ahead of his team's game against NorthEast United.

"We've shown that we are never easy to be beaten, and we can come back from a situation which can be seen as very, very bad. But we are able to change the position and win the game. And I'm also happy, and it can be noticed that we create a lot of chances.

"We scored quite a good number of goals, around two goals per game. Obviously, we have to not only create those chances and score goals, but also try to reduce the number of goals conceded. Because if we do that, it will be easier to get three points.

"Because if the team is scoring two goals every game, it's a good chance to win the game 2-0, 2-1, or even to draw 2-2. But we have to reduce the number of conceded goals. So, I'm very happy that the identity of our club, which is based on the story of the Phoenix, is visible and, through our playing, we can connect better with fans," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi have managed to keep only one clean sheet this season, and that came in their 3-0 win against Inter Kashi. Ahead of their match against NorthEast United, the Delhi coach stated that this remains the team's priority.

"Yes, we have to work on that aspect also. Because it's easy to say, but later on you have to go to the training and offer the opportunity to players to practise certain aspects. And I think if you watch the goals which we conceded, you can divide them into three different categories.

"One is the counter-attack of the opponent after our individual mistakes. So, we have to be better and more accurate on the ball. The second aspect is the set pieces, which we improved because against East Bengal and against Kashi, we were very dominant in the area when the opponent had a set piece.

"And category number three is about what to do and how to defend the space behind when there is no protection on the player who carries the ball. So, you can notice these categories.

"The first step is to know what you have to improve, and the second step is to train it. And if we take care of that, definitely we will concede fewer goals," he said.

Tchorz also praised the team's performance against the star-studded East Bengal side, where they held defending champions for a 2-2 draw and also dealt with injuries to Duvan Viafara and Clarence Fernandes in the first half. "The game was very demanding. We played against a very strong team, the present champion of India, also (played) in Kolkata, where it is always difficult to play, not only because of the weather and the ground condition, which was difficult because of the heavy rain, but also because of fans, which support the home team. But I am satisfied with the performance and the result.

"We were leading twice in this game, and we got one point, but I think we could have even won that game. So this shows that our team is doing well, and we just have to continue doing a good job. Unfortunately, we lost two players in that game because both Duvan and Clarence got injured.

"But one of the takeaways we have after this game is that other players who enter the field deliver the performance, and they can get their own opportunity and continue growing with this team," he said.