Polish Lawmaker Says Israel Held Him 14 Hours, Faces Deportation
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities refused entry to Polish lawmaker Franek Sterczewski and held him at Ben Gurion Airport for 14 hours, he said Monday in a post on X.
"I am part of a parliamentary delegation documenting the situation of Palestinians in the West Bank. Israeli authorities have denied me entry and have been unlawfully holding me at Ben Gurion Airport for 14 hours," Sterczewski wrote on US social media company X.
The lawmaker said he spent the night in detention and expects to be deported shortly.
"This is an attempt at censorship and intimidation," Sterczewski further wrote.
The account is Sterczewski's own; the 14-hour figure reflects his count at the time of posting, and no official response from Israeli authorities was included.
"I am part of a parliamentary delegation documenting the situation of Palestinians in the West Bank. Israeli authorities have denied me entry and have been unlawfully holding me at Ben Gurion Airport for 14 hours," Sterczewski wrote on US social media company X.
The lawmaker said he spent the night in detention and expects to be deported shortly.
"This is an attempt at censorship and intimidation," Sterczewski further wrote.
The account is Sterczewski's own; the 14-hour figure reflects his count at the time of posting, and no official response from Israeli authorities was included.
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