MERED and AAA Marine Sign MoU to Explore Marina Development at Riviera Residences, Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23 November 2026: MERED, the award-winning real estate developer, and AAA Marine have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), formalising their intention to jointly assess the feasibility of developing a marina at Riviera Residences on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Signed during the eighth and largest edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show at Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the agreement aims to connect luxury waterfront living with yachting and marine leisure, supporting the UAE’s growing position as a hub for maritime experiences and international investment.
As the exclusive dealer for Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Itama and Riva in the UAE and Oman, AAA Marine brings regional market knowledge and experience with Italian yacht design and craftsmanship to the collaboration. Combined with MERED’s architectural and landscape vision, this expertise will help the partners shape a marina conceived as part of the wider waterfront community, connecting its homes, gardens and promenade with experiences on the Arabian Gulf.
The collaboration supports AAA Marine’s broader ambition to create a UAE Riviera through connected marinas, marine services, leisure experiences and waterfront destinations. Its services span yacht sales and resale support, yacht and fleet management, maintenance and valet care, marine products and private membership experiences, bringing together the services that support yacht ownership beyond the initial purchase.
Growing interest in bespoke water experiences, alongside the expansion of luxury waterfront communities, is reinforcing the connection between residential development, yacht ownership and berthing. The Middle East luxury yacht market is projected to reach approximately US$402 million by 2032. Abu Dhabi is also strengthening its appeal through the Department of Culture and Tourism's Golden Quay to Abu Dhabi initiative, which offers eligible yacht owners and yachting industry executives the opportunity to be nominated for a ten-year UAE Golden Visa, supporting the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, said: “Our ambition for Riviera Residences extends beyond the homes themselves to the life around them. A marina would make the waterfront a more active part of the community and connect the development with Abu Dhabi’s growing yachting economy. AAA Marine understands yacht owners’ expectations and the services needed to support them. That expertise complements our development vision and will help us shape a marina that strengthens Riviera’s identity and lasting appeal as a destination defined by its gardens and the sea.”
Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of NG9 Holding & AAA Holding, said: “AAA Marine was born from a belief that yacht ownership should feel effortless. Achieving that means connecting exceptional vessels with reliable services and destinations that make people want to spend more time on the water. Our UAE Riviera ambition brings those elements together. Working with MERED gives us an opportunity to advance that vision within a significant residential development shaped around its waterfront, creating a marina project that contributes to Abu Dhabi’s appeal for yacht owners, visitors and investors.”
Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the Pritzker Prize-winning architectural practice, Riviera Residences is located within Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Reem Island, with custom-made, mother-of-pearl-inspired façade elements referencing the capital’s pearl-diving heritage. Paris-based Michel Desvigne Paysagiste is responsible for landscape design, while London-based Dseesion Interiors has designed the Bay Villa interiors, drawing on French and Italian Riviera destinations and Mediterranean and Emirati living traditions. The approximately 300-metre waterfront promenade will feature cafés, restaurants and retail spaces overlooking the bay and Al Reem skyline.
At Riviera Residences 1, enabling works have been completed, with construction progressing towards scheduled completion in Q3 2029. Riviera Residences 2, recently launched with 389 apartments, eight Bay Villas, six Sky Villas and a penthouse, is targeted for completion in Q2 2030.
The MoU marks a further step in MERED’s intention to connect Riviera Residences’ residential, landscape and maritime experiences.
As the exclusive dealer for Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Itama and Riva in the UAE and Oman, AAA Marine brings regional market knowledge and experience with Italian yacht design and craftsmanship to the collaboration. Combined with MERED’s architectural and landscape vision, this expertise will help the partners shape a marina conceived as part of the wider waterfront community, connecting its homes, gardens and promenade with experiences on the Arabian Gulf.
The collaboration supports AAA Marine’s broader ambition to create a UAE Riviera through connected marinas, marine services, leisure experiences and waterfront destinations. Its services span yacht sales and resale support, yacht and fleet management, maintenance and valet care, marine products and private membership experiences, bringing together the services that support yacht ownership beyond the initial purchase.
Growing interest in bespoke water experiences, alongside the expansion of luxury waterfront communities, is reinforcing the connection between residential development, yacht ownership and berthing. The Middle East luxury yacht market is projected to reach approximately US$402 million by 2032. Abu Dhabi is also strengthening its appeal through the Department of Culture and Tourism's Golden Quay to Abu Dhabi initiative, which offers eligible yacht owners and yachting industry executives the opportunity to be nominated for a ten-year UAE Golden Visa, supporting the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, said: “Our ambition for Riviera Residences extends beyond the homes themselves to the life around them. A marina would make the waterfront a more active part of the community and connect the development with Abu Dhabi’s growing yachting economy. AAA Marine understands yacht owners’ expectations and the services needed to support them. That expertise complements our development vision and will help us shape a marina that strengthens Riviera’s identity and lasting appeal as a destination defined by its gardens and the sea.”
Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of NG9 Holding & AAA Holding, said: “AAA Marine was born from a belief that yacht ownership should feel effortless. Achieving that means connecting exceptional vessels with reliable services and destinations that make people want to spend more time on the water. Our UAE Riviera ambition brings those elements together. Working with MERED gives us an opportunity to advance that vision within a significant residential development shaped around its waterfront, creating a marina project that contributes to Abu Dhabi’s appeal for yacht owners, visitors and investors.”
Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the Pritzker Prize-winning architectural practice, Riviera Residences is located within Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Reem Island, with custom-made, mother-of-pearl-inspired façade elements referencing the capital’s pearl-diving heritage. Paris-based Michel Desvigne Paysagiste is responsible for landscape design, while London-based Dseesion Interiors has designed the Bay Villa interiors, drawing on French and Italian Riviera destinations and Mediterranean and Emirati living traditions. The approximately 300-metre waterfront promenade will feature cafés, restaurants and retail spaces overlooking the bay and Al Reem skyline.
At Riviera Residences 1, enabling works have been completed, with construction progressing towards scheduled completion in Q3 2029. Riviera Residences 2, recently launched with 389 apartments, eight Bay Villas, six Sky Villas and a penthouse, is targeted for completion in Q2 2030.
The MoU marks a further step in MERED’s intention to connect Riviera Residences’ residential, landscape and maritime experiences.
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