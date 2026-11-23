Prabowo Names 2 Ministers to Replace Indonesia's Vice President
(MENAFN) Prabowo Subianto on Monday put forward two sitting Cabinet ministers as contenders to succeed Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who stepped down earlier this month amid questions over his educational qualifications.
People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani named the nominees as Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Sugiono, the coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs, according to state-run Antara News.
Gibran, 39, resigned Nov. 12, citing personal reasons, well short of completing his five-year term. The son of former two-term President Joko Widodo, he was Prabowo's running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
Sugiono moved into his current post last month after previously serving as foreign minister.
Prabowo pledged that the selection would proceed "democratically according to our collective will -- where sovereignty rests with the people, exercised through their representatives."
"We follow our laws and fulfill all our state duties," the president told reporters after meeting the MPR leadership.
Both nominees must now pass a verification process ahead of a plenary session on Dec. 11, when the MPR will elect the new vice president. Parliamentary rules require the candidates' names to be submitted at least 14 working days before the vote.
"It is the MPR that will make the selection between these two candidates," Prabowo said.
People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani named the nominees as Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Sugiono, the coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs, according to state-run Antara News.
Gibran, 39, resigned Nov. 12, citing personal reasons, well short of completing his five-year term. The son of former two-term President Joko Widodo, he was Prabowo's running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
Sugiono moved into his current post last month after previously serving as foreign minister.
Prabowo pledged that the selection would proceed "democratically according to our collective will -- where sovereignty rests with the people, exercised through their representatives."
"We follow our laws and fulfill all our state duties," the president told reporters after meeting the MPR leadership.
Both nominees must now pass a verification process ahead of a plenary session on Dec. 11, when the MPR will elect the new vice president. Parliamentary rules require the candidates' names to be submitted at least 14 working days before the vote.
"It is the MPR that will make the selection between these two candidates," Prabowo said.
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