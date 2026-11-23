Fury Reveals Mental Health Battle Before Joshua Showdown
(MENAFN) Tyson Fury says he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the aftermath of his 2015 world heavyweight title win over Wladimir Klitschko, detailing years of torment in a new Netflix documentary.
The 38-year-old and his wife, Paris, tell the film that his mental health unraveled after the victory. Fury says he heard voices that he believed were threatening him and his family. "Words can’t explain the darkness I was in," Fury says in the film.
The couple describe a June 2016 hospital admission over a suspected heart attack, which doctors concluded was an anxiety attack. Fury says he believed the radio was speaking directly to him and begged Paris to take him out of the hospital because he feared people wanted to hurt him. The couple say diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder followed.
During his time away from the ring, Fury says, he also battled depression, put on weight and turned to drugs and alcohol. He says the voices made everyday conversation hard and that he did not know where to seek help.
Schizophrenia is a long-term mental health condition whose symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking. Bipolar disorder involves episodes of unusually high and low mood. Both can be managed with treatment and support.
Fury points to a Halloween outing in 2017 as the turning point that pushed him back into training and made him prioritize his family. His comeback ultimately delivered another world heavyweight crown when he beat Deontay Wilder in 2020.
The documentary, titled Tyson Fury, premieres Friday. Directed by Lucy Wilcox, it features interviews with Fury, Paris and his father, John, along with previously unseen archival footage.
Its release comes two weeks before Fury’s scheduled bout with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Dec. 11. The fight will stream live worldwide on Netflix.
The 38-year-old and his wife, Paris, tell the film that his mental health unraveled after the victory. Fury says he heard voices that he believed were threatening him and his family. "Words can’t explain the darkness I was in," Fury says in the film.
The couple describe a June 2016 hospital admission over a suspected heart attack, which doctors concluded was an anxiety attack. Fury says he believed the radio was speaking directly to him and begged Paris to take him out of the hospital because he feared people wanted to hurt him. The couple say diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder followed.
During his time away from the ring, Fury says, he also battled depression, put on weight and turned to drugs and alcohol. He says the voices made everyday conversation hard and that he did not know where to seek help.
Schizophrenia is a long-term mental health condition whose symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking. Bipolar disorder involves episodes of unusually high and low mood. Both can be managed with treatment and support.
Fury points to a Halloween outing in 2017 as the turning point that pushed him back into training and made him prioritize his family. His comeback ultimately delivered another world heavyweight crown when he beat Deontay Wilder in 2020.
The documentary, titled Tyson Fury, premieres Friday. Directed by Lucy Wilcox, it features interviews with Fury, Paris and his father, John, along with previously unseen archival footage.
Its release comes two weeks before Fury’s scheduled bout with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Dec. 11. The fight will stream live worldwide on Netflix.
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