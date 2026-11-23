Trump, Armenia Launch TRIPP Route Linking Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan
(MENAFN) Armenia has begun construction on a transit corridor meant to link mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, after Donald Trump and Nikol Pashinyan formally launched the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) on Monday.
In separate video addresses, Pashinyan confirmed that preparatory construction was underway in Armenia's southern Syunik province. He called it the biggest economic undertaking in the country's history as an independent state. "We are launching work on the largest economic project in Armenia since independence," Pashinyan said.
Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan said crews were already working at multiple sites in the Meghri area. He added that heavy construction would follow once the preparatory stage was complete.
Trump congratulated Pashinyan on the launch and commended his push for peace with Azerbaijan. The US president also announced the creation of the TRIPP Development Company, saying the US-Armenia partnership would open new trade routes for goods, energy and travel across the region. He thanked Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for their cooperation and invited the Armenian prime minister to the White House next year.
Pashinyan said the route would improve regional connectivity, widen Armenia's access to international markets and draw investment, with Syunik set to benefit most. He added that TRIPP would give new momentum to the Trans-Caspian trade route and East-West connectivity, while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of every participating country.
The project grew out of a joint declaration that Pashinyan and Aliyev signed in Washington on Aug. 8, 2025, in Trump's presence. At the same summit, the two countries' foreign ministers initialed a peace agreement.
In separate video addresses, Pashinyan confirmed that preparatory construction was underway in Armenia's southern Syunik province. He called it the biggest economic undertaking in the country's history as an independent state. "We are launching work on the largest economic project in Armenia since independence," Pashinyan said.
Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan said crews were already working at multiple sites in the Meghri area. He added that heavy construction would follow once the preparatory stage was complete.
Trump congratulated Pashinyan on the launch and commended his push for peace with Azerbaijan. The US president also announced the creation of the TRIPP Development Company, saying the US-Armenia partnership would open new trade routes for goods, energy and travel across the region. He thanked Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for their cooperation and invited the Armenian prime minister to the White House next year.
Pashinyan said the route would improve regional connectivity, widen Armenia's access to international markets and draw investment, with Syunik set to benefit most. He added that TRIPP would give new momentum to the Trans-Caspian trade route and East-West connectivity, while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of every participating country.
The project grew out of a joint declaration that Pashinyan and Aliyev signed in Washington on Aug. 8, 2025, in Trump's presence. At the same summit, the two countries' foreign ministers initialed a peace agreement.
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