MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 19–30 offers include dual-lens solar cameras and four-camera security kits through aosu's official Amazon stores.

New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aosu, a smart home security brand, has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, offering US shoppers savings of up to 49.60% on selected security cameras and multi-camera kits. Running November 19–30, 2026, the campaign includes individual cameras priced below $101 and four-camera kits starting at $256.46.

For homeowners heading out of town or expecting holiday deliveries, the promotion offers a chance to add coverage around entrances, driveways, and outdoor spaces. The featured lineup includes dual-lens cameras that show a wider scene alongside closer detail, as well as multi-camera systems for monitoring different sides of a home.

Featured US deals, available November 19–30, include:

aosu SolarCam T2 Pro - $100.79, down from $199.99 (49.60% off)

The SolarCam T2 Pro combines a fixed wide-angle camera with a pan-and-tilt camera, delivering two coordinated 3K views. One lens keeps an entrance or driveway in view while the other follows detected movement, helping homeowners see both the activity and what is happening around it. At $99.20 below its original price, it offers the largest percentage discount among the featured US deals.









aosu SolarCam T2 - $89.99, down from $159.99 (43.75% off)

The SolarCam T2 pairs a 135° wide-angle view with a telephoto lens and 8× hybrid zoom. Its dual 3K views let homeowners watch the wider scene while seeing closer details farther from the camera, such as activity near a driveway entrance or garden gate. The Black Friday offer brings the camera below $90, saving shoppers $70.

aosu SolarCam D1 Classic 4-Camera Kit - $256.46, down from $399.99 (35.88% off)

With four solar-powered cameras and a local home base, the SolarCam D1 Classic kit provides coverage across multiple outdoor areas. Cameras can be positioned around the front entrance, driveway, side path and backyard, while cross-camera tracking helps connect related event clips for easier review. The promotional price saves shoppers $143.53 on the kit.









aosu SolarCam D1 Max 4-Camera Kit - $299.24, down from $459.99 (34.95% off)

The SolarCam D1 Max kit combines four solar-powered cameras with a local home base for monitoring several locations around a property. Pan-and-tilt coverage and automatic motion tracking help follow activity within each monitored area. Available for less than $300 during the campaign, the kit saves $160.75.

The November 19–30 campaign also extends to Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Italy, with locally selected offers on cameras, security kits and video doorbells. Products and pricing vary by market.

US shoppers can access eligible promotional code offers using AOSUBF or AOSUVIPBF, depending on the participating aosu Amazon storefront. Promotional codes can be combined with Amazon Deals and Prime Exclusive Discounts but cannot be combined with Amazon coupons.

The featured offers will be available through aosu's official US Amazon storefront through November 30, 2026.

About aosu

aosu develops smart home security products, including solar-powered outdoor cameras, multi-camera security systems and video doorbells. Its range gives homeowners options for monitoring individual entrances and outdoor spaces or setting up coverage across several areas of a property. Learn more at aosulife.com.

CONTACT: aosu PR Team,...