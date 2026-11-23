Casino Gambling Market Size: USD 687.8 Billion By 2032 With Cruise Ship Casinos As The Fastest-Growing Segment At A 10.6% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2021 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 359.30 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 401.3 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 687.8 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 11.38 % during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Game Type, By Facility Format, By Ownership Structure and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Casino Gambling Market Analysis by Region
Middle East & Africa is creating new opportunities for casino market expansion through investment in integrated resorts and emerging gaming destinations. Planned casino developments, particularly in the UAE, are expected to add new gaming capacity while strengthening the region's tourism and entertainment infrastructure. These properties can attract international visitors and support spending across gaming, hotels, dining, retail, and leisure activities. As new resorts progress toward operations, casino operators can benefit from a broader pool of potential customers and increased regional tourism activity.
Asia-Pacific continues to be a major casino gambling market, supported by established gaming destinations and growing participation across the region. Macau remains a key contributor, while markets such as Cambodia are also developing through established casino and integrated resort operations. Rising mass-market activity is creating additional opportunities for operators, alongside continued recovery and growth in established gaming hubs.
North America, Europe, and South America have established casino markets supported by a combination of land-based venues, remote gaming, and state-operated facilities. Regulatory structures differ across countries, with commercial licenses, public operators, and municipal concessions shaping how casinos can operate and reach players. These variations create different market-entry conditions and influence the strategies operators use to expand across regional gaming markets.Get in-depth industry insights on c asino gambling market research report: ?utm_source=globenewswire
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