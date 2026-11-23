Hyderabad, India, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the casino gambling market size is estimated at USD 359.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 401.3 billion in 2027, with the market expected to reach USD 687.8 billion by 2032, at an 11.38% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Growth is being supported by new resort developments, improved international air connectivity, and increasing casino capacity in markets such as Japan. Established destinations are attracting more visitors, while new physical resorts are creating additional opportunities for casino participation. Operators are also upgrading gaming systems and introducing branded live content to improve engagement. At the same time, higher taxes, stake limits, and tighter rules for remote gaming are encouraging operators to focus on eligible participation and revenue retention.

Casino Gambling Market Growth Drivers

New Nonstop Air Routes Strengthen Access to Major Casino Destinations

Expansion of nonstop international air services is improving accessibility to leading casino and resort destinations. Direct connections can reduce travel time and eliminate the need for intermediate stops, making casino-focused leisure trips more convenient for international visitors. Better connectivity can also help established gaming hubs attract travelers from new markets, increase resort visitation, and support spending across gaming, accommodation, dining, and entertainment. This trend gives casino operators an additional avenue to expand their international customer base and strengthen destination appeal.

Asia-Pacific Casino Expansion Creates New Growth Opportunities

Regulatory developments and new integrated resort projects are expanding the long-term potential of the Asia-Pacific casino market. New casino destinations can add fresh gaming capacity and attract both domestic and international visitors. Ongoing investments in integrated resorts are also broadening the entertainment offering through hotels, dining, retail, and leisure facilities. As regulatory frameworks develop and new properties move toward operations, the region is positioned to create additional opportunities for casino operators and tourism-related businesses.

Rising Integrated-Resort Visits Expand Casino Customer Reach

Higher visitation at integrated resorts is creating a larger pool of potential casino customers within established travel destinations. Stronger visitor traffic allows casino operators to engage travelers already visiting the property for accommodation, dining, entertainment, and leisure activities. This creates opportunities to increase casino participation through on-property promotions and experiences while benefiting from the broader appeal of integrated resorts.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence combines reported market developments with consistent research practices to provide a clear view of casino gambling market trends, growth drivers, and competitive shifts. Its structured approach supports decision-makers seeking a measured perspective grounded in current industry evidence.”

Key Segments Covered in the Casino Gambling Market Report

By Game Type

Live Casino

Baccarat

Blackjack

Poker

Slots

Other Casino Games

By Facility Format

Integrated Resort Casinos

Standalone Land-based Casinos

Riverboat Casinos

Cruise Ship Casinos

Racinos

By Ownership Structure

Commercial

Tribal/Indigenous

State-run

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile



Argentina Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia South Africa



Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Casino Gambling Industry



Study Period 2021 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 359.30 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 401.3 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 687.8 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 11.38 % during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Game Type, By Facility Format, By Ownership Structure and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Casino Gambling Market Analysis by Region

Middle East & Africa is creating new opportunities for casino market expansion through investment in integrated resorts and emerging gaming destinations. Planned casino developments, particularly in the UAE, are expected to add new gaming capacity while strengthening the region's tourism and entertainment infrastructure. These properties can attract international visitors and support spending across gaming, hotels, dining, retail, and leisure activities. As new resorts progress toward operations, casino operators can benefit from a broader pool of potential customers and increased regional tourism activity.

Asia-Pacific continues to be a major casino gambling market, supported by established gaming destinations and growing participation across the region. Macau remains a key contributor, while markets such as Cambodia are also developing through established casino and integrated resort operations. Rising mass-market activity is creating additional opportunities for operators, alongside continued recovery and growth in established gaming hubs.

North America, Europe, and South America have established casino markets supported by a combination of land-based venues, remote gaming, and state-operated facilities. Regulatory structures differ across countries, with commercial licenses, public operators, and municipal concessions shaping how casinos can operate and reach players. These variations create different market-entry conditions and influence the strategies operators use to expand across regional gaming markets.

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