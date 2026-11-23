MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Precisely the result we were seeking!”

COSTA MESA, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) (“Charlie's” or the“Company”), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, reports that, on November 18, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued three separate Rescission of Denial letters with respect to the Charlie's Premarket Tobacco Applications (“PMTAs”) that received Marketing Denial Orders (“MDOs”) on October 28, 2025, and April 1, 2026. As a result, the tobacco products identified in those MDOs have been placed back into the FDA review process.

“We expected that the court would ultimately resolve Charlie's petitions favorably and vacate the MDOs... but the FDA rescission letters are GREAT news for Charlie's,” explained Henry Sicignano, Charlie's President and CEO.“Two of FDA's rescission letters cover all 248 PACHA Syn disposables in the October 2025 MDO; the third rescission letter covers all 32 Charlie's Chalk Dust and Pachamama e-liquids in the April 2026 MDO. FDA expressly cited the Fifth Circuit's NicQuid decision in rescinding both orders in full.”

“FDA says Charlie's existing PMTAs will now return to ' Filed' status and will re-enter the review queue, so Charlie's need not refile anything,” continued Mr. Sicignano.“Of course the rescissions do not authorize marketing, but they do remove the denials for every product at issue, in both appeals; what's more, our PMTAs can now also be amended. That is precisely the result we were seeking!”

As previously disclosed, Charlie's has amassed a robust PMTA portfolio, consisting of 678 SKUs:



56 of Charlie's disposable vape PMTA products have been selected by the FDA for inclusion on a proposed public-facing webpage that identifies products for which the FDA generally does not intend to prioritize enforcement of PMTA requirements.

170 of Charlie's disposabale vape PMTA products, and more than 100 of the Company's e-liquids, have never received an MDO. 280 Charlie's PMTA SKUs that previously received MDO's will now revert to“Filed” status.



In 2025, in three separate transactions, Charlie's sold sixteen of the Company's PMTA products and related assets for $7.5 million in cash plus a contingent one-time payment of up to $4.2 million. In the last of the three transactions, the buyer purchased a single Charlie's PMTA product for $1 million. Based on these sales, taking into account the fact that Charlie's continues to own 678 PMTA products, and considering the interest other companies have expressed in Charlie's portfolio, the Company believes Charlie's remaining PMTA products, as a stand-alone asset, could have a monetary value that significantly exceeds the Company's current market cap.

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.co m and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust.com, enjoypachamama.com, and Pacha.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company's ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company's PMTA's for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA's decisions with respect to the Company's future PMTA's for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing other alkaloids or compounds; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

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