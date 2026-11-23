(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nine-month revenue reaches $31.9 million; the third quarter is the Company's first quarter of operating income in 2026 A profitable quarter. Net income of $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a net loss of $0.7 million a year earlier, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP, reconciled below) of $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Our technology business is growing. Technology services, the line closest to Globaltech's AI, data and software strategy, grew revenue 37% in the quarter and 57% for the nine months, year over year. A broader revenue base. About 81% of third-quarter 2026 net revenue came from the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates; a year earlier, all of it came from Pakistan. Progress toward Nasdaq. OTCQB quotation, completion of 1-for-3 reverse stock split, independent board committees and current SEC reporting are complete; the listing application remains under review. RENO, Nev., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globaltech Corporation (OTCQB: GLTK) (“Globaltech” or the“Company”), a platform technology company with telecommunications, retail, AI and big data technology-services operations, today discussed its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2026. Results include 123 Investments Limited, which operates the Moda in Pelle footwear business. Globaltech acquired a 51% interest in 123 Investments Limited on December 15, 2025, and its results were not included in the comparable 2025 periods. Most of the year-over-year increase in revenue reflects that acquisition. All share and per-share amounts in this release reflect the 1-for-3 reverse stock split that became effective on August 27, 2026. Third-Quarter Highlights Net revenue increased 86% to $10.3 million, compared with $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Operating income was $1.4 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Consolidated net income was $0.7 million, compared with a consolidated net loss of $0.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income attributable to Globaltech common shareholders was $0.3 million, or $0.006 per basic and diluted share. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q attributes the change from a net loss to net income mainly to the inclusion of 123 Investments Limited. Third-quarter net income did not rely on the disposal and investment gains that contributed to second-quarter results. Other income (loss), net, was a loss of $0.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.0 million, compared with $10,293 in the prior-year quarter. A reconciliation to net income appears below. Nine-Month Highlights Net revenue increased 105% to $31.9 million, compared with $15.5 million in the prior-year period. Operating loss was $5.7 million, compared with $2.2 million in the prior-year period. Nine Month results included approximately $2.8 million of non-cash share-based consultancy expense. Consolidated net loss was $2.8 million, compared with $3.0 million in the prior-year period. Net loss attributable to Globaltech common shareholders was $1.6 million, or $0.031 per share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.033 per share during the same period last year. The nine-month net loss is after other income of $5.1 million, most of it recorded in the second quarter: a gain of approximately $2.9 million on the disposal of two 123 Investments Limited subsidiaries, which was substantially non-cash, and a gain of approximately $1.8 million on the sale of an investment. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1 million, compared with $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million, compared with $0.1 million in the prior-year period. Nine-month Adjusted EBITDA includes the second-quarter gains described above and is after the non-cash consultancy expense. A reconciliation to net income appears below. Revenue by Business Third quarter, unaudited, in U.S. dollars. Business-line amounts are before discounts and sales tax.

Business Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Telecom (international termination) $4,206,624 $4,572,802 (8)%

Broadband $536,465 $502,637 7% Technology services $1,026,580 $750,173 37% Retail footwear $5,479,356 $0 Not comparable Other services $1,202 $9,358 (87)%

Less: discounts and sales tax $(929,227) $(294,420) Net revenue $ 10,321,000 $ 5,540,550 86 %

Technology services revenue grew 37% on additional IT project delivery. Broadband revenue grew 7% on higher internet connection sales. Telecom revenue was 8% lower than in the prior-year quarter. Retail footwear, added with the December 2025 acquisition, contributed $5.5 million before sales tax.

Technology services revenue, the line closest to the Company's AI, data and software strategy, was about 9% of total third-quarter revenue before discounts and sales tax. The Company's operating businesses generated $2.1 million of cash from operating activities over the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

“The third quarter shows progress in the larger operating base we have built,” said Dan Green, Chief Executive Officer of Globaltech.“Our purpose is to build useful AI and data products around real customers, infrastructure and everyday business needs. We remain focused on improving our operating businesses while addressing the financing and reporting work ahead.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, Globaltech reported $0.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $2.8 million of restricted cash, compared with $0.5 million and $2.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Total assets were $90.7 million and total liabilities were $63.7 million, compared with $100.5 million and $69.1 million at December 31, 2025. Total shareholders' equity, including non-controlling interests, was $27.0 million, compared with $31.4 million. Equity attributable to Globaltech shareholders was a deficit of $26.1 million, compared with a deficit of $24.9 million as of December 31, 2025.

The working capital deficit was $27.9 million, compared with $29.8 million at December 31, 2025.

The Company reported approximately $8.74 million of principal debt as of September 30, 2026. This includes approximately $4.18 million of Term Finance Certificates. The Company has not received a notice of default. It is in discussions with the certificate holders, and a settlement offer made by the Company involving an exchange for the Company's common stock is under review. Approximately $4.90 million of debt repayments are required during the following 12 months.

Convertible notes of $1.625 million were outstanding. Interest-free loans from related parties totaled approximately $3.74 million, including $1.49 million received during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Management believes the Company's cash will be sufficient to meet its requirements over the next 12 months. The Company may seek additional equity capital, including in connection with its goal of uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Any such financing is uncertain and would dilute existing stockholders.

Nasdaq Uplisting Update

Globaltech's application to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market remains under review by Nasdaq and such application may not be approved on a timely basis, if at all. The Company's common stock continues to trade on the OTCQB Market under the symbol“GLTK”.

Steps completed to date in preparation for the planned listing:

OTCQB. The Company's common stock was approved for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market on March 26, 2026.

Reverse stock split. The 1-for-3 reverse stock split of our outstanding common stock became effective on August 27, 2026. It was intended to support the Company's efforts to satisfy Nasdaq's minimum share-price requirement and does not by itself establish compliance with all listing standards. Trading resumed under the symbol“GLTK” on September 28, 2026.

Governance. The Board's Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees operate under charters adopted effective January 7, 2026 and are composed of directors the Board has determined to be independent under Nasdaq rules, as the Company confirmed on October 5, 2026.

Reporting. The Company filed amended annual and quarterly reports on October 21, 2026 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter on November 13, 2026.

Work that remains to potentially achieve the Nasdaq listing.

The Company must satisfy all applicable initial listing standards and obtain Nasdaq's approval. Completion remains subject to market conditions and financing requirements. As stated in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company may seek to raise equity through private or public offerings in connection with the uplisting, and any sale of equity would dilute existing stockholders.

On September 17, 2026, the Company said management remained hopeful of completing the uplisting in the fourth quarter of 2026. Management continues to work toward that timing. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or completion of the uplisting.

If Nasdaq approves the application, the Company will announce such approval through a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and a press release.

Selected Financial Results

Unaudited; amounts in U.S. dollars.

Financial measure Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2026 Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2025 Net revenue $10,321,000 $5,540,550 $31,861,982 $15,510,338 Operating income (loss) $1,390,996 $(516,438) $(5,701,370) $(2,247,344) Other income (loss), net $(139,333) $274,206 $5,131,249 $589,997 Finance cost $543,900 $404,094 $2,060,017 $1,105,755 Net income (loss) $697,242 $(713,086) $(2,797,679) $(2,959,960) Income (loss) attributable to

Globaltech common shareholders $319,660 $(394,214) $(1,585,328) $(1,634,490) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per

common share $0.006 $(0.008) $(0.031) $(0.033)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Unaudited; amounts in U.S. dollars.

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2026 Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2025 Net income (loss) $697,242 $(713,086) $(2,797,679) $(2,959,960) Add back (subtract) Depreciation and amortization $1,812,762 $423,236 $4,352,830 $1,499,207 Finance cost $543,900 $404,094 $2,060,017 $1,105,755 Taxation $10,521 $66,760 $167,541 $196,858 Exchange (gain) loss $(100,971) $(170,711) $(243,075) $255,143 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,963,454 $ 10,293 $ 3,539,634 $ 97,003

Non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The Company defines it as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, finance cost, income taxes and exchange (gain) loss. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures of performance to provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors by excluding the impact of non-operating, non-recurring, and certain non-cash items, as well as items such as interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, thereby facilitating comparisons of operating performance across periods. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments. For example, although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. Additionally, other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure (above). We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company presents the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure with equal or greater prominence than the non-GAAP measures.

The full Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and related financial statements are available at and in the Investor section of Globaltech's website at .

Restatement of Prior Periods. As disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 2, 2026, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company concluded on September 29, 2026 that the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 should no longer be relied upon. The cause was an error in assessing whether deferred tax assets of the Company's majority owned subsidiary Worldcall Telecom Limited could be realized as of December 31, 2025.

The Company recorded an additional valuation allowance of approximately $8.4 million. This increased 2025 income tax expense and net loss and reduced total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2025 by the same amount. The Company filed amended reports on Form 10-K/A and Form 10-Q/A on October 21, 2026. The correction did not affect the Company's previously reported revenue, cash position or cash flows. December 31, 2025 balance sheet amounts in this release are as restated.

The determination was made by the Company's Audit Committee following discussions with management and the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The Audit Committee operates under a charter adopted in January 2026.

In connection with the restatement, management identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, including one related to this error, and concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2026. As described in its amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, the Company is adopting additional internal control mechanisms and is engaging an outside consultant to assist. The material weaknesses have not yet been remediated. The Audit Committee oversees the Company's financial reporting and management's remediation work.

About Globaltech Corporation

Globaltech Corporation (OTCQB: GLTK) is a publicly-traded technology platform company building AI and data companies inside real operating infrastructure. The Company combines revenue-generating businesses with AI and data platforms across telecommunications, retail commerce, financial technology, enterprise software, e-commerce and sports technology. Through its Center of Excellence, Globaltech seeks to identify, validate and scale technology opportunities using real customer environments, infrastructure and operating workflows.

For more information, please visit .

Company Contact

Dan Green

CEO, Globaltech Corporation

...

Toll Free: (888) 760-7067

USA: (775) 624-4817

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as“strategy,”“expects,”“continues,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“would,”“will,”“estimates,”“intends,”“projects,”“goals,”“targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our strategic plans and treasury management initiatives; (b) the fact that substantially all of our debt is in default, our ability to extend or refinance such debt, our need for additional capital, the terms of such capital and the potential dilution to stockholders caused thereby, including through the issuance of additional shares of common stock or upon conversion of outstanding convertible notes; (c) the restatement of our previously issued financial statements, the material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to remediate them; (d) the substantial doubt about the ability of our subsidiary Worldcall Telecom Limited to continue as a going concern; (e) changes in consumer preferences, purchasing behavior, competitive conditions, and industry trends; (f) macroeconomic, geopolitical, and financial market conditions, including inflation, interest rates, tariffs, and consumer spending levels; (g) disruptions to sourcing, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, labor availability, and the cost or availability of raw materials and finished goods; (h) the Company's ability to successfully manage inventory, respond to changing fashion trends, maintain the strength of its brands, and execute its retail and growth strategies; (i) foreign currency exchange losses, fluctuations and translation risks related to our business in Pakistan and the United Kingdom; (j) the international economic environment, geopolitical developments and unexpected global events, including economic downturns in Pakistan, the United Kingdom and globally, changes in inflation and interest rates, tariffs, increased borrowing costs and potential declines in the availability of funding; (k) the greater political, legal and economic risks associated with operating in emerging markets as compared to more developed markets; (l) the unpredictability of our revenue performance, including because a significant majority of our customers have not entered into long-term fixed contracts with us; (m) our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, which we expect to become increasingly competitive, and our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers; (n) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and evolving industry standards; (o) cyber-attacks and other cybersecurity threats that may lead to compromised or inaccessible telecommunications, digital and financial services, leaks or unauthorized processing of confidential information, and the potential loss of customer confidence resulting therefrom; (p) the highly capital-intensive nature of the telecommunications industry and the substantial and ongoing capital expenditures required to operate and grow our business; (q) the terms of our interconnect agreements and our access to third-party-owned infrastructure and networks over which we have no direct control; (r) increases in license fees and our ability to obtain, maintain, renew or replace licenses, which may be suspended or revoked; (s) risks related to our ability to continue conducting our activities in a manner that does not cause us to be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; (t) the loss of important intellectual property rights or third-party claims alleging infringement of intellectual property rights; (u) our substantial indebtedness and debt service obligations, which could materially decrease cash flow and adversely affect our business and financial condition; (v) our ability to maintain ownership and control of Worldcall Telecom Limited and 123 Investments Limited, as well as our status as a controlled company; (w) conflicts of interest; (x) our ability to comply with the extensive variety of laws and regulations applicable to our business and the uncertain judicial and regulatory environments in which we operate; (y) the fact that our operating subsidiaries, assets and certain of our officers and directors are located in Pakistan and the United Kingdom, which may affect shareholder rights, including the ability to enforce civil liabilities under U.S. securities laws; (z) the outcome of legal disputes, claims, investigations and litigation involving regulators, competitors and third parties; (aa) risks relating to future divestitures, asset sales, joint ventures and acquisitions; (bb) the absence of an active trading market for our common stock and the risk that such a market may not develop or be sustained; (cc) future operating results; (dd) our ability to uplist our common stock to Nasdaq, including the fact that we do not currently meet Nasdaq's initial listing requirements, may not meet such requirements in the future, may not have our application to list our common stock on Nasdaq be approved on a timely basis, if at all; and (ee) other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions contained in this release that are not historical facts.

Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in Globaltech's publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, Globaltech's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available at. Globaltech cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Globaltech or any person acting on behalf of Globaltech are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Globaltech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Globaltech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Globaltech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Globaltech. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.