MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday travel season approaches, Momcozy is sharing pregnancy travel tips designed to help expectant mothers prepare for upcoming trips.

The tips provide practical information on travel preparation, including questions to discuss with prenatal healthcare providers, airline policies, important documents, and packing essentials. They also cover considerations for different types of travel, helping expectant moms plan ahead while keeping their individual health needs in mind.

Pregnancy Travel Planning: What Expectant Moms Should Know

Traveling during pregnancy can require additional planning, particularly when it comes to healthcare considerations, transportation policies, and important documents.

Momcozy's tips highlight several areas to consider before traveling, including consulting a doctor or midwife, reviewing airline policies and documentation requirements, keeping prenatal records and insurance information accessible, and preparing for travel by car, plane, or ship.

For example, expectant mothers planning to fly can review their airline's pregnancy-related policies before booking and again ahead of their return flight. Keeping healthcare provider contact information, prenatal records, and details of nearby medical facilities accessible can also help them feel more prepared while away from home.

The tips are intended as a planning resource and do not replace personalized medical advice or clearance from a prenatal healthcare provider.

Packing for Comfort During Pregnancy Travel

In addition to travel logistics, the tips include optional comfort items expectant mothers may consider when preparing for a trip, such as pregnancy belly bands and body pillows.

Momcozy's pregnancy belly bands feature an adjustable, self-gripping closure and are designed to provide comfort during everyday activities. Available in sizes S through 3XL, the bands are intended for optional support and should never replace proper seat belt use. Momcozy recommends limiting wear to two to three hours at a time and avoiding use while sleeping.

For additional comfort during an extended stay, the tips also highlight the Momcozy Huggable U-Shaped Pregnancy Body Pillow. Given its larger size, it may be more practical for road trips than air travel.

For more options, see Momcozy belly bands for pregnancy and Momcozy pregnancy pillows.

Explore Momcozy's Pregnancy Travel Tips

Momcozy's pregnancy travel tips are available on the brand's website, offering expectant mothers a practical resource for preparing for holiday trips and other upcoming travel.

Because every pregnancy is different, expectant mothers should consult their prenatal healthcare provider before making travel decisions and confirm any transportation-specific requirements directly with their airline or travel provider.

About Momcozy

Founded in 2018, Momcozy is a global maternal and baby care brand dedicated to helping moms feel comfortable, confident, and supported throughout motherhood. Through thoughtful, technology-driven innovation and products designed around real needs, Momcozy supports families through pregnancy, postpartum recovery, breastfeeding, and everyday parenting.

Chosen by more than 6 million moms and families across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy has ranked No. 1 globally in wearable breast pump sales volume for five consecutive years (2021–2025), according to Frost & Sullivan's 2026 research. Momcozy is available online at Momcozy.com and through major retailers including Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

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