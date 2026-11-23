AVANTE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2027 RESULTS: ACHIEVES REVENUE OF $10 MILLION WITH 41% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Webinar Registration:
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|Time:
|10:30 am EST (8:30 am PST)
|Dial-in:
|778-907-2071 (Vancouver local)
|647-374-4685 (Toronto local)
|Confirmation #:
|885 2945 3511
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2027 ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026:
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|$ thousands unless otherwise noted
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION:
|Recurring Monthly Revenue(1)
|$4,379
|$4,192
|Revenues
|$10,010
|$8,880
|Gross profit(1)
|$4,387
|$3,714
|Gross profit margin(1)
|43.8%
|41.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$823
|$583
|Net income (loss)
|$(155)
|$83
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$(150)
|$34
|Average Common Shares during the period
|26,648,739
|26,648,739
BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
|$ thousands unless otherwise noted
|September 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|Cash balances and cash equivalents
|$7,110
|$6,220
|Total funded debt as reported
|$0
|$0
|Total lease obligations
|$1,241
|$1,175
|Common Shares at period end
|26,648,739
|26,648,739
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|$ thousands unless otherwise noted
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$(155)
|$83
|Current and deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|$(2)
|$-
|Interest expense
|$68
|$86
|Depreciation and amortization
|$475
|$400
|Amortization on capitalized commissions
|$-
|$-
|Share based payments
|$21
|$14
|Long-term employee benefits
|$314
|$-
|Reorganization and acquisition costs
|$-
|$-
|Put option liability revaluation(2)
|$101
|$-
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$823
|$583
FOOTNOTES:
(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Gross profit, Gross profit margin, and Recurring Monthly Revenues (“RMR”) are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standardized meaning under IFRS and, as a result, may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Non-IFRS Financial Measures below. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”).
(2) Represents a non-cash revaluation charge on the NSSG non-controlling interest put option liability. See the notes to the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
ABOUT AVANTE CORP.:
Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“XX”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.
Emmanuel Mounouchos
Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.
416-923-6984
...
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenue (“RMR”). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, users are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
References to EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. References to Adjusted EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles & capitalized commissions, share-based payments, remeasurement of cash-settled long-term employee benefits, revaluation of the non-controlling interest put option liability, acquisition, integration and/or reorganization costs, deferred financing costs, loss (gain) in fair value of derivative liability and expensing of fair value adjustments per IFRS. Recurring Monthly Revenues, or RMR, represent revenue during the fiscal period that benefited from contractual periodic billing to customers, typically monthly, quarterly or annually.
Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues are appropriate additional measures for evaluating Avante's performance. Readers are cautioned that neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA nor Recurring Monthly Revenues should be construed as an alternative to net income or revenues (as such financial measures are determined under IFRS), as an indicator of financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (as determined under IFRS) or as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. Avante's method of calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, Avante's reported Non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve its stated long-term financial objectives and fiscal 2027 outlook; the Company's ability to achieve anticipated growth from acquisitions, new service offerings and from development and deployment of new technologies; the Company's ability to successfully deploy MAST units across applicable Target Park locations and achieve the anticipated operational, commercial, and technological outcomes contemplated by that partnership agreement; the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits and adoption of NSSG's TESEUM platform; the Company's ability to successfully complete the MAST pilot with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni in partnership with Vanguard Risk Management and convert it into further deployments or commercial agreements; the Company's ability to successfully develop and deploy AVA; the Company's ability to successfully deploy MAST units internationally; and the list of risk factors identified in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure documents available at . There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information:
Emmanuel Mounouchos
CEO, Chairman, and Founder
(416) 923-6984
...
Pardeep Sangha
Investor Relations
604-572-6392
...
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