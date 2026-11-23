(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Avante achieved second quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $10.0 million, a 12.7% year-over-year increase and generated a 41.2% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $0.8 million. The Company generated positive cash flow from operating activities of $2.5 million during the first six months of fiscal 2027, compared to $0.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Avante ended the quarter with $7.1 million in cash, no debt and access to $12 million in unused credit facilities. TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF), a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, (“ Avante” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, representing the three months ended September 30, 2026 (all amounts in Canadian dollars thousands, unless otherwise indicated). Readers should refer to the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A in respect of its second quarter ended September 30, 2026, for additional risk factors, accounting policies, detailed financial disclosures, reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, related party transactions, contingencies, and reporting of subsequent events. Such financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release and have been filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+"), which can be accessed at . Manny Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented,“Our second quarter results reflect continued growth across our core business lines, with revenue increasing 13% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 41% compared to the same quarter last year. Our Avante Security segment grew revenue 11% and NSSG grew revenue 7%. We deployed more MAST and MASTc units this quarter than in the previous two quarters combined, including our first international deployments in Greece, and we added four U.S. schools in Ohio to our gun detection network. Alongside our continued focus on streamlining operations, we are investing in AVA, our AI-enabled automated alarm verification and incident management platform currently in development, which builds on our established response capabilities and is designed to improve the efficiency of how we verify and respond to events through the Avante Control Centre.” Raj Kapoor, Avante's Chief Financial Officer, added,“Our second quarter results reflect continued improvement in the profitability of our core business. Gross margin improved to 43.8%, compared to 41.8% in the prior year's second quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 41% to $0.8 million. Cash flow generation was a key highlight, with operating cash flow of $2.5 million in the first six months of the fiscal year, compared to $0.7 million in the same period last year, supported by strong collections on accounts receivable. We remain debt free, with access to $12 million in unused credit facilities, giving us the flexibility to continue investing in our technology platforms and pursue growth opportunities.” FISCAL SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026: The Company reported revenue of $10.0 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2027, representing year-over-year revenue growth of 12.7%, or $1.1 million, compared to $8.9 million for the prior fiscal year's second quarter. Recurring Monthly Revenue ( “RMR” ) was $4.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $4.2 million during the prior fiscal year's second quarter, an increase of $0.2 million, or approximately 4.5%, reflecting net growth in monitoring customers and the introduction of new, recurring revenue services to our client base. Avante Security segment revenue increased 11.1% to $8.7 million and NSSG revenue increased 7.0% to $1.4 million (inclusive of $0.1 million of intersegment revenue). Avante achieved Gross profit of $4.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, an increase of $0.7 million compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2026. Gross profit margins improved to 43.8%, compared to 41.8% during the prior year's second quarter. The Company achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for the prior fiscal year's second quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 41.2%. The Company reported a net loss of $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to net income of $0.1 million in the prior fiscal year's second quarter. FISCAL SECOND QUARTER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS On July 28, 2026, Avante's majority-owned subsidiary, NSSG, launched TESEUM, a fully modular, AI-powered intelligence platform helping organizations detect, understand, and anticipate risk across security, cyber, compliance, and geopolitical domains. The platform unifies location intelligence, travel and cyber risk, and predictive modelling into a single operational platform. During the quarter, the Company deployed more MAST and smaller plug-in MASTc units than in the previous two quarters combined, including its first international MAST deployments in Greece. HALO AI is now deployed with every MAST unit. During the quarter, Avante added four U.S. schools in Ohio to its gun detection network, expanding coverage through AI-powered weapons detection and Avante Verified human verification. HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 On October 28, 2026, the Company announced a pilot deployment of its MAST platform with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni in Greece, in partnership with Vanguard Risk Management, an Athens-based provider of drone-based aerial surveillance and security services. The pilot combines MAST's HALO AI video analytics with Vanguard's drone-based aerial tracking.

WEBINAR Avante will host an investor webinar to provide a corporate update on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 10:30 am EST (8:30 am PST) to discuss its fiscal second quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2026. The call will be hosted by: Emmanuel Mounouchos, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Avante, and Raj Kapoor, CFO of Avante.

Webinar Registration: Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Time: 10:30 am EST (8:30 am PST) Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local) 647-374-4685 (Toronto local) Confirmation #: 885 2945 3511



SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2027 ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended $ thousands unless otherwise noted September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION: Recurring Monthly Revenue(1) $4,379 $4,192 Revenues $10,010 $8,880 Gross profit(1) $4,387 $3,714 Gross profit margin(1) 43.8% 41.8% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $823 $583 Net income (loss) $(155) $83 Total comprehensive income (loss) $(150) $34 Average Common Shares during the period 26,648,739 26,648,739



BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:

$ thousands unless otherwise noted September 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Cash balances and cash equivalents $7,110 $6,220 Total funded debt as reported $0 $0 Total lease obligations $1,241 $1,175 Common Shares at period end 26,648,739 26,648,739



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended $ thousands unless otherwise noted September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net income (loss) $(155) $83 Current and deferred income tax expense (recovery) $(2) $- Interest expense $68 $86 Depreciation and amortization $475 $400 Amortization on capitalized commissions $- $- Share based payments $21 $14 Long-term employee benefits $314 $- Reorganization and acquisition costs $- $- Put option liability revaluation(2) $101 $- Adjusted EBITDA(1) $823 $583



FOOTNOTES:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Gross profit, Gross profit margin, and Recurring Monthly Revenues (“RMR”) are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standardized meaning under IFRS and, as a result, may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Non-IFRS Financial Measures below. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”).

(2) Represents a non-cash revaluation charge on the NSSG non-controlling interest put option liability. See the notes to the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

ABOUT AVANTE CORP.:

Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“XX”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.

416-923-6984

...

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenue (“RMR”). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, users are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

References to EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. References to Adjusted EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles & capitalized commissions, share-based payments, remeasurement of cash-settled long-term employee benefits, revaluation of the non-controlling interest put option liability, acquisition, integration and/or reorganization costs, deferred financing costs, loss (gain) in fair value of derivative liability and expensing of fair value adjustments per IFRS. Recurring Monthly Revenues, or RMR, represent revenue during the fiscal period that benefited from contractual periodic billing to customers, typically monthly, quarterly or annually.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues are appropriate additional measures for evaluating Avante's performance. Readers are cautioned that neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA nor Recurring Monthly Revenues should be construed as an alternative to net income or revenues (as such financial measures are determined under IFRS), as an indicator of financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (as determined under IFRS) or as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. Avante's method of calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, Avante's reported Non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve its stated long-term financial objectives and fiscal 2027 outlook; the Company's ability to achieve anticipated growth from acquisitions, new service offerings and from development and deployment of new technologies; the Company's ability to successfully deploy MAST units across applicable Target Park locations and achieve the anticipated operational, commercial, and technological outcomes contemplated by that partnership agreement; the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits and adoption of NSSG's TESEUM platform; the Company's ability to successfully complete the MAST pilot with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni in partnership with Vanguard Risk Management and convert it into further deployments or commercial agreements; the Company's ability to successfully develop and deploy AVA; the Company's ability to successfully deploy MAST units internationally; and the list of risk factors identified in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure documents available at . There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

(416) 923-6984

...

Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

604-572-6392

...