MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Nexera Technologies Ltd (“Nexera” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: NEXR, NEXRW), highlighting Fort Technology Inc.'s (Nasdaq: FRTT) (“Fort”) previously announced unaudited third quarter results, in which Fort delivered its best financial performance to date.

The results highlight Fort's continued momentum and further advance its progress toward the remaining milestones under the Share Purchase Agreement with Nexera, under which Nexera stands to receive additional Fort common shares.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 – Key Highlights

● Revenues of $11.981 million, an increase of 49% compared to $8.050 million in the prior-year period - the highest revenue level in Fort's history.

● Gross profit of $2.092 million, an increase of 202% compared to $0.693 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin increased to 17.5% from 8.6%.

● Net loss of $1.877 million, a substantial improvement compared to a net loss of $4.626 million in the prior-year period.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 – Key Highlights

● Revenues of $4.625 million, an increase of 48% year-over-year.

● Gross profit of $0.730 million, compared to $0.138 million in the prior-year third quarter.

Revenue growth was primarily volume-driven, with units sold on Amazon marketplaces increasing by approximately 59%, led by the United Kingdom and other European markets. Fort also benefited from a lower rate of Amazon fulfillment commissions, lower product and freight costs as a percentage of sales, and operating leverage from its warehouse facility.

Fort's full Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available at:

The financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are unaudited and are not necessarily indicative of results for the full fiscal year or any future period.

Progress Toward Contingent Right Shares

Under the Share Purchase Agreement, Nexera was originally entitled to receive up to 4,714,287 Contingent Right Shares (as defined in the Share Purchase Agreement) of Fort upon achievement of specified milestones. The first milestone (Nasdaq listing) was achieved in June 2026, resulting in the issuance of 1,571,429 common shares to Nexera. Accordingly, up to 3,142,858 additional Contingent Right Shares remain issuable, subject to satisfaction of the remaining milestones.

Fort's strong year-to-date revenue performance of approximately $12 million, combined with the recently announced securities purchase agreements under which Fort may issue unsecured convertible promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $20 million, positions Fort to continue advancing toward the remaining milestones, including the capital-raising milestone of raising at least $8 million in equity and/or debt financing and the annual revenue milestone of at least $15 million by December 31, 2028, as reflected in Fort's audited financial statements.

The completion of the financing milestone remains subject to the consummation of qualifying financing transactions in accordance with the Share Purchase Agreement, and there can be no assurance that either of the remaining milestones will be achieved.

Fort also closed the acquisition of a 50.1% interest in Logia USA Inc. (fuel integrity solutions for data centers) and voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (effective November 6, 2026) to focus trading on Nasdaq. As of September 30, 2026, Fort had cash and cash equivalents of $1.648 million and working capital of approximately $4.3 million.

Fort's complete unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available and have been furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K.

About Fort Technology

Fort is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products, primarily serving the pest control and remedial repair industries. Fort develops, markets and sells a range of products for both amateur and professional customers under its proprietary brands, including Roshield, Entopest, Rempro and BirdGo. Products are sold primarily through Amazon marketplaces in the United Kingdom and Europe as well as through other online sales channels. Fort currently serves customers throughout the United Kingdom and continental its operations into the United States, including through its majority-owned subsidiary, Logia USA Inc., a company focused on selling advanced fuel integrity solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities in the United States.

About Nexera Technologies Ltd

Nexera Technologies Ltd operates, through its subsidiaries, in the fields of advanced technologies for the global e-commerce: Fort Products Limited, a legacy consumer products operation focused on pest control and remedial products, which was sold to Fort Technology Inc., or Fort Technology, in July 2025 in exchange for a controlling equity interest, with the Company having since reduced its stake in Fort while retaining control and strategic involvement in related e-commerce activities; and its ongoing legacy e-commerce activities, consisting of data-driven online retail operations (primarily on the Amazon Marketplace) conducted through the Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Smart Repair Pro and Top Rank Ltd.

For more information on Nexera Technologies, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate,” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing Fort's future financial and operating performance, its ability to sustain revenue growth, the potential issuance of convertible notes and receipt of financing proceeds under the securities purchase agreements, the belief that Fort's third quarter results highlight Fort's continued momentum and advances towards the achievement of the remaining financing and annual revenue milestones under the Share Purchase Agreement, and Nexera's potential receipt of additional Contingent Right Shares. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon's policies; the Company's ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company's brands and product offerings; the Company's ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon's policies and terms of use; the impact of conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 1, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR-IR

Investor Relations, Israel

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