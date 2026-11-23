MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EagleRock shareholders will receive just 0.0831 shares of a newly formed holding company, New Titan Holdings, Inc., for each EagleRock Class A share held. Based on Texas Pacific's five-day volume-weighted average price as of November 20, 2026, the exchange ratio implies a value of approximately $23.56 per EagleRock Class A share; Ademi LLP is investigating the deal price, benefits to company insiders, and restrictions on competing offers

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MILWAUKEE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating whether the proposed acquisition of EagleRock (NASDAQ: EROK) by Texas Pacific, provides fair value to EROK's public shareholders and whether EagleRock's Board adequately protected shareholder interests in negotiating and approving the transaction.

Are You a EROK Shareholder?

If you own EagleRock shares, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you about the proposed acquisition and your rights as a shareholder.

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The purchase price and whether it adequately reflects EagleRock's value and future prospects;Substantial change-of-control benefits available to EagleRock insiders in connection with the transaction;Restrictions on competing transactions, including a significant termination penalty that may discourage another potential buyer from making a superior proposal; and

The conduct of EagleRock's Board of Directors in negotiating and approving the transaction and whether the Board fulfilled its duties to public shareholders.

What Should EROK Shareholders Do?

Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Email: ...

About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE: Ademi LLP