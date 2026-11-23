MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ulm University Hospital and TUM University Hospital in Munich are now open to enroll patients, expanding the trial into the European Union

Additional sites in Israel and Germany are expected to open in the near future

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) (“Silexion” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that two clinical sites in Germany are now open to enroll patients in its Phase 2/3 trial of SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer: Ulm University Hospital, led by Principal Investigator Prof. Dr. med. Thomas Seufferlein, and TUM University Hospital in Munich, led by Principal Investigator Prof. Dr. med. Hana Algül. They are the Company's first clinical sites in Germany and expand the trial beyond Israel into the European Union.

The German sites operate under the authorization the Company received in June 2026 from Germany's Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), as previously announced, within the European Union Clinical Trials Regulation framework.

The trial is a multinational, Phase 2/3 study evaluating SIL204 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). The study includes an initial safety run-in cohort of approximately 18 patients, followed by a randomized cohort of approximately 166 patients.

The Company expects additional sites in Israel and Germany to open in the near future, joining Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and the two German sites.

“Opening our first two sites in Germany takes our Phase 2/3 trial of SIL204 into the European Union and marks an important step in building a multinational clinical program,” said Ilan Hadar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silexion Therapeutics.“With Ulm University Hospital and TUM University Hospital now open to enroll patients, and additional sites in Israel and Germany expected to follow in the near future, we are building momentum as we continue advancing the clinical development of SIL204 and progressing toward our planned clinical milestones.”

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers that have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product candidate, which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone, and is now advancing its lead, second-generation, product candidate, SIL204, a small interfering RNA (siRNA), through Phase 2/3 clinical evaluation. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit:

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding the clinical development, timing, and enrollment of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer; the timing and achievement of planned clinical milestones; the anticipated activation and onboarding of additional clinical trial sites in Israel and Germany; the opening of additional clinical sites in Israel and Germany, and the timing of their enrollment; Silexion's transition into multinational clinical execution; and the Company's future strategy, operations, and milestones, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as“may”,“should”,“could”,“might”,“plan”,“possible”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“prospective”, or“potential”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Silexion and its participating clinical trial centers to successfully enroll, treat, and evaluate patients in accordance with the trial protocol, including the initial safety run-in cohort of approximately 18 patients and the randomized expansion cohort of approximately 166 patients; (ii) the risk that preliminary clinical safety, tolerability, response rate, or survival data may not be achieved, confirmed, or replicated as the trial advances, that early observations may not be predictive of final trial results, or that SIL204 may not demonstrate statistically significant improvements in clinical efficacy compared to chemotherapy alone; (iii) the ability of Silexion to complete standard site activation procedures at additional medical centers in Israel and Germany on anticipated timelines, and the risk that site-level approvals, conditions, or enrollment rates differ from current expectations; (iv) Silexion's strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (v) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities, including site-level approvals, conditions, and clearances required prior to study commencement in each jurisdiction; (vi) whether future clinical, academic, or commercial partnerships are successfully established; (vii) Silexion's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional financing to fund clinical trials; (viii) Silexion's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2026. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.

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Silexion Therapeutics Corp

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