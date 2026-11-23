MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Braiin plans to acquire a majority controlling stake in Marut Drones, developer of India's first DGCA type-certified multi-utility agricultural drone, giving Braiin's Robotics and AI division DGCA-certified drone manufacturing and an installed fleet in India, where the overall drone market is projected to reach US$11 billion by 2030

The phased acquisition of the Hyderabad-based company, under a non-binding term sheet, would be followed by integration with Braiin's Raptor300 autonomous drone platform and expansion across India and Braiin's international markets.

New York City, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braiin Limited

“Agriculture drones are a business we already know well through our Raptor300 brand, and India is one of the fastest-growing agri-drone markets in the world. Marut has already completed key milestones in the country including certification, manufacturing, pilot training and a nationwide dealer network,” said Founder and CEO of Braiin Natraj Balasubramanian.“This acquisition would expand Braiin's capability to offer end-to-end drone services for all agricultural use cases, including seeding and agri-logistics and by bringing Braiin's autonomy, computer vision and analytics onto Marut's certified platforms, we intend to build a leading AI-led aerial intelligence business, first across India and then across our international markets.”

The acquisition would extend Braiin's Robotics and AI division, which already operates the Raptor300 autonomous crop-spraying drone platform in Sri Lanka executing binding contracts valued at US$35.93 million, alongside approximately US$112 million of non-binding MOUs, into India, where drones currently cover only around 5% of farmland (Business Standard, August 2026 ) and government subsidy programmes are accelerating adoption. It would bring Braiin a certified, manufacturing-led business with eight DGCA type certificates, seven Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) schools across India, a network of more than 100 dealers and institutional customers across agriculture, defense, public safety, railways and public-sector enterprises - a manufacturing and distribution base onto which Braiin's autonomous-flight, AI and machine-learning capabilities can be layered.

“We set out to build drones that work for Indian farmers, and eight DGCA type certificates later we have one of the most certified fleets in the country,” said Co-founder and CEO of Marut Drones Prem Kumar Vislawath.“Braiin is the right partner for our next stage of growth. It would give us AI capability, growth capital and a global footprint, while our customers continue to receive the same products and service they trust today.”

Transaction Overview

Under the non-binding term sheet, the acquisition would be completed in phases. Braiin would acquire a majority stake in Marut at completion, with the remaining stake to be acquired in subsequent performance-linked phases. Braiin would also provide Marut with growth capital to support its business plan under a mutually agreed annual operating plan.

The total deal value would be approximately US$40 million, comprising the upfront consideration payable at completion, the performance-linked earn-out payments and the capital infusion into Marut.

The term sheet is non-binding, other than customary provisions on confidentiality, exclusivity, costs and governing law. Completion is subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, completion of an audit of Marut's financial statements under US auditing standards, and applicable regulatory and third-party approvals in India, including foreign investment and DGCA-related approvals. Accordingly, the final terms, timing and completion of the proposed transaction remain subject to the satisfaction of these conditions.

Why Marut Drones

Founded in 2019 by alumni of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Marut is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. An engineering-led company, Marut has full-stack capability in-house - from airframe and payload design to its proprietary Swift ground-control and fleet-management software and DGCA certification - allowing it to move new platforms quickly from design to type certificate to field deployment, supported by a growing patent portfolio. It designs and manufactures DGCA type-certified drones for agriculture, including spraying, direct seeding and analytics, alongside surveillance, tethered and multi-utility platforms, and provides drone pilot training through seven DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) schools across India. Marut sells through a network of more than 100 dealers and directly to institutional customers, and has supplied drones to Fiji and Myanmar.

Braiin's rationale for the acquisition includes the following strengths:



Certification moat: eight DGCA type certificates, including AG365, India's first multi-utility agricultural drone to be DGCA type-certified, and India's only DGCA type-certified heavier drone with a 30-litre capacity, which can be used in agriculture, aquaculture and industrial applications, together with seven RPTO schools across India and experimental BVLOS permission

Multi-sector portfolio: platforms spanning agricultural spraying and seeding, aquaculture, industrial use, surveillance, heavy-lift logistics and medical delivery, aerial afforestation (Seedcopter), vector control (Marut ZAP) and pilot-training drones

Proprietary technology and IP: in-house airframe and payload design, Swift ground-control and fleet-management software, and 50 patents filed with 9 granted

Diversified customer base: more than 500 customers across farmers, dealers, farm cooperatives and institutions, including Karnataka Police, the Indian Army and Indian Railways

Marut's track record includes a 42 km beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) vaccine delivery flight which is the longest drone delivery flight in India in 2021, conducted under“Medicine from the Sky” programme in partnership with the World Economic Forum and Indian Government

Marut was also the pioneer with planting more than 10 million seed balls using drones across India

In 2025, Marut introduced a heavy-lift drone carrying payloads of up to 70 kg for logistics delivery, and its Aquacopter platform has been deployed for fisheries applications with the ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI)

Recurring revenue from the installed fleet: components, spares, drone-as-a-service and training revenue that grows with every drone deployed AI-ready operations: certified platforms, ground-control software and a live fleet dashboard, providing a ready foundation for integrating Braiin's AI, computer vision, analytics and other proprietary and patent-pending technologies



Foray into the fast-growing Indian market and leapfrogging growth in the Sri Lankan market

The acquisition would mark the entry of Braiin's Robotics and AI division into India. India's drone market is projected to reach US$11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 70%. Rather than building certification, manufacturing and distribution from the ground up, Braiin's Robotics and AI division would enter the market with eight DGCA type certificates, a network of more than 100 dealers and seven licensed pilot-training schools already in place.

The acquisition is also expected to leapfrog growth in Sri Lanka, where Raptor300 is executing binding contracts valued at US$35.93 million. Marut's manufacturing capacity, wider range of drone platforms and trained-pilot pipeline are expected to give Braiin's Robotics and AI division the fleet depth to scale deployments faster, and to catalyse Braiin's approximately US$112 million of non-binding MOUs by accelerating their conversion into binding contracts, multiplying the growth of Braiin's AgTech business. There is no assurance that any MOU will convert into a binding contract.

Strategy: From Drone Manufacturer to AI-Led Aerial Intelligence

Marut is ahead of the market with alread in hand a regulatory certification, a manufacturing base and an installed fleet in the field. Braiin's complementary synergies in clude a proven autonomous drone platform in Raptor300, with Braiin the first company globally to be certified by a Sovereign nation to operate fully autonomous aerial robots for crop spraying, together with AI and machine-learning capabilities in autonomy, computer vision, predictive maintenance and agri-data analytics.

Combining Braiin's autonomous-flight and AI technology with Marut's certified, India-made platforms is intended to reposition Marut from a drone manufacturer into an AI-led aerial intelligence and services company serving farmers, agri-enterprises, public-safety agencies and infrastructure operators. For Marut, the combination would bring a Nasdaq-listed parent, growth capital and day-one access to Braiin's presence across the US, the UK, Australia, the GCC, Singapore and Sri Lanka to accelerate its export programme.

Integration with the Raptor300 Platform

Following completion, Marut would be integrated with Raptor300, Braiin's autonomous drone platform, which is already deployed in Sri Lanka with US$35.93 million of binding contracts. Raptor300's technology, including its patented technologies, the Unmanned Aerial System Vectorized Spraying System and the Autonomous Tank Refilling system, together with Braiin's AI and machine-learning capabilities in autonomous flight, computer vision, predictive maintenance and agri-data analytics, would be integrated with Marut's DGCA type-certified platforms and Swift ground-control software.

The combination is intended to expand Braiin's bouquet of agricultural drone offerings and open significant cross-sell and upsell opportunities across Braiin's global markets, through joint product development, hybrid deployments combining Raptor300 and Marut platforms, and end-to-end coverage of agricultural use cases from seeding and spraying to crop monitoring, analytics and fleet services.

Global Go To Market Roadmap

Marut's operations are today concentrated in India, led by Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. Following completion, Braiin's growth plan is to scale Marut nationally across India, including heavier-payload and lower-cost drone platforms and in-house battery and flight-electronics development, and then to extend its exports to Sri Lanka, Australia, GCC, South East Asia, Africa and North America.

About Marut Drones

Marut Drones (Marut Dronetech Private Limited) is a Hyderabad-based drone technology company founded in 2019. Marut holds eight DGCA type certificates, including for India's first type-certified multi-utility agricultural drone. It designs, manufactures and services drones for agriculture, aquaculture, logistics, industrial, surveillance and multi-utility applications, operates seven DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation schools across India, and sells through dealers and directly to institutional customers in India and overseas. For more information, visit .

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (Nasdaq: BRAI) is a global applied AI platform company operating across customer experience solutions, AgTech, PropTech and living infrastructure. Braiin's ecosystem combines embedded distribution, intelligent automation, and recurring revenue platforms designed to support the lifecycle of the home and connected consumer services. For more information, visit .

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