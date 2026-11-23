MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Realized price of $4.45 per gallon ($186.90 per barrel) puts Sky Quarry's Salt Lake City diesel crack spread at $103.69 per barrel versus $82.74 for NYMEX, as EIA expects crack spreads to remain elevated through much of 2027

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) (“Sky Quarry” or the“Company”), an energy infrastructure company focused on domestic refining and resource development, today announced that its Eagle Springs Refinery near Ely, Nevada, the state's only crude oil refinery, processed approximately 2,000 barrels of crude oil in 36 hours as the Company continues to ramp up refinery operations. The Company sold its diesel into the Salt Lake City market at a crack spread about 25% above the national benchmark.

The milestone comes as diesel prices in the Western United States remain well above prior-year levels.

“Achieving 2,000 barrels in 36 hours marks a meaningful milestone for our operations team and demonstrates the progress we have made since restarting the facility. Our focus now is on establishing consistent production, increasing product sales and improving operating cash flow,” said Marcus Laun, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sky Quarry.

Highlights



Processing milestone: Approximately 2,000 barrels of crude oil processed during a 36-hour run at the Eagle Springs Refinery.

Realized diesel price: $4.45 per gallon ($186.90 per barrel) on diesel sold into the Salt Lake City market.

Premium crack spread: $103.69 per barrel in Salt Lake City, $20.95 per barrel (about 25%) above the NYMEX diesel crack spread of $82.74.

Regional diesel prices: Average West Coast retail diesel was approximately $6.95 per gallon as of November 16, 2026, more than $2.38 per gallon above the same period last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Outlook: The EIA's November Short-Term Energy Outlook1 anticipates refining crack spreads will remain elevated through the remainder of 2026 and much of 2027. Focus: Establish consistent production, increase product sales, and improve operating cash flow.

A Premium Market for Sky Quarry's Diesel

The refinery's return to production comes at an encouraging time for domestic refiners, particularly those serving markets in the Western United States. Despite recent moderation in energy prices, diesel prices remain well above prior-year levels. According to the EIA, average West Coast retail diesel prices were about $6.95 per gallon as of November 16, 2026, more than $2.38 per gallon higher than the same period last year. Diesel crack spreads, which measure the difference between benchmark crude oil costs and wholesale diesel prices, also remain elevated, and the EIA's November Short-Term Energy Outlook anticipates that broader refining crack spreads will remain elevated through the remainder of 2026 and much of 2027.

Sky Quarry sells its diesel primarily into the Salt Lake City market, where, based on November 19, 2026 pricing, its sales price was $186.90 per barrel. With NYMEX WTI crude at $83.21 per barrel, that equals a diesel crack spread of $103.69 per barrel, about 25% above the national NYMEX diesel crack spread. The crack spread is a market indicator and not the Company's realized refining margin, which depends on actual crude oil costs, product yields, and operating expenses.

“With diesel prices and crack spreads remaining elevated, we believe there is a significant opportunity to benefit from the investments we have made in restoring refinery operations. Our priorities remain operational execution, disciplined capital management and building long-term shareholder value,” said Mr. Laun.

Building on the 36-hour run, Sky Quarry's next priorities are increasing and stabilizing refinery throughput, expanding crude oil supply relationships, optimizing product yields and growing diesel sales into the premium Salt Lake City market, with the objective of establishing reliable, commercially sustainable refinery operations.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) is an energy infrastructure company focused on domestic refining and resource development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Foreland Refining Corporation, the Company operates the Eagle Springs Refinery near Ely, Nevada, the state's only crude oil refinery, producing diesel, vacuum gas oil, naphtha and asphalt for regional markets. The Company also owns the PR Spring resource development facility in eastern Utah, representing an opportunity for future growth and the expansion of domestic energy production.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“objective,”“opportunity,”“priority,”“focus,”“will,”“may,”“continue” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding refinery production, the ramp-up of refinery operations, anticipated operating performance, the Company's ability to increase and stabilize refinery throughput, achieve its targeted year-end utilization rate, establish consistent production and reliable, commercially sustainable refinery operations, expand crude oil supply relationships, optimize product yields, increase product sales and grow diesel sales into the Salt Lake City market, the Company's expectation that it can benefit from its investments in restoring refinery operations, market conditions, including expected diesel prices, crack spreads and regional pricing premiums, revenue generation, operating cash flow, capital management, shareholder value, and future growth, including the potential development of the PR Spring facility. Statements regarding the EIA's outlook for crack spreads reflect third-party projections that the Company has not independently verified and that may not be realized. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including equipment performance, the Company's ability to sustain refinery operations, secure crude oil supplies on acceptable terms, achieve anticipated product yields and control operating expenses, the Company's dependence on the Salt Lake City market and the continuation of any regional price premium, the Company's ability to obtain sufficient working capital and additional financing, manage existing indebtedness and continue as a going concern, as well as commodity price volatility, regulatory requirements and other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The achievement of a specific processing volume over a limited period is not necessarily indicative of future sustained operating rates or profitability. Crack spreads and realized prices fluctuate and may decline, and crack spreads are market indicators that do not reflect the Company's actual refining margin. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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1 U.S EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook; November 2026