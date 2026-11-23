The facility is intended to fund the continued development and construction of Delta Forge 1, the Company's AI Factory campus in Louisiana, which is backed by a long-term lease with a U.S. based, tier-one investment grade hyperscaler. Applied Digital expects to seek additional financing to fund the completion of construction at that campus.

The bridge facility consists of a $300 million delayed draw term loan with a 364-day maturity, bearing interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 300 basis points. Draws are subject to meeting certain conditions, including but not limited to construction milestones, regulatory approvals, including state commission approval of electrical rates, lender consents and certain financial covenants. The loan is prepayable at any time without premium and is secured by the assets of the project.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) is a U.S. based AI infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, ownership and operation of large-scale, purpose-built AI data center campuses.

Combining the fundamentals of technical real estate with the specialized requirements of digital infrastructure, the Company provides the mission-critical power, advanced liquid cooling and connectivity required to support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. Applied Digital's AI Factory campuses are leased to hyperscale customers under long-term contracts, combining specialized infrastructure assets with predictable, long-term revenue streams.

Through its repeatable approach to design, development and operations, Applied Digital delivers highly engineered infrastructure designed to support the demanding requirements of AI computing at scale.

Find more information at Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @APLDdigital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the terms of the term loan, the anticipated use of proceeds from the facility, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives, and future financing plans. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as“will,”“continue,”“build,”“future,”“increase,”“drive,”“believe,”“look,”“ahead,”“confident,”“proven,”“deliver,”“outlook,”“expect,”“project” and“predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements that reflect perspectives and expectations regarding lease agreements and any current or prospective data center campus development; (ii) statements about the high-performance computing (HPC) industry; (iii) statements of company plans and objectives, including the company's evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers; (iv) statements of future economic performance; and (v) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to satisfy the draw conditions under this financing facility and obtain the financing thereunder, if at all; whether or not our customers exercise the renewal options under their leases with us (if not, we will not recognize further revenue from such customer under its respective lease); our ability to complete construction of our data center campuses as planned, including at the Delta Forge 1 campus; the lead time of customer acquisition and leasing decisions and related internal approval processes; changes to artificial intelligence and HPC infrastructure needs and their impact on future plans; costs related to the HPC operations and strategy; our ability to timely deliver any services required in connection with completion of installation under lease agreements; our ability to raise additional capital to fund the ongoing datacenter construction and operations, including at the Delta Forge 1 campus; our ability to obtain financing of datacenter leases and more broadly for our development and general corporate activities; our dependence on principal customers, including our ability to execute and perform our obligations under our leases with key customers; our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; maintenance of third party relationships; and conditions in the debt and equity capital markets. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors,” and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at, on the company's website () under“Investors,” or on request from the company. Information in this press release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

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