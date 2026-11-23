MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Nov 23 (IANS) Hundreds of schools across Germany received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting precautionary evacuations at some institutions, though police authorities said there were no indications of concrete danger.

The threats were reported across multiple federal states, including cities such as Freiburg and Hamburg, German public broadcaster ARD's Tagesschau reported.

In the state of Thuringia, numerous educational institutions received identically worded threatening emails, local police said in a press release.

Thuringia police said they currently do not believe the threats are serious and recommended that schools not initiate evacuations and instead continue normal operations.

Earlier in November, three schools in France were evacuated following bomb alerts, which were later found to be false, French media reported.

According to French daily Le Parisien, the evacuations took place at three educational institutions in Marseille in southern France, in Morez in eastern France, and Laon, a town in northeastern France.

The French Ministry of National Education confirmed to Le Parisien that three bomb alerts were reported on November 12, but ruled out any "mass phenomenon."

President Emmanuel Macron said that France was "very vigilant" in the face of the "epidemic of bomb alerts and threats."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit in the Irish capital of Dublin, he said there was not yet sufficient evidence to attribute responsibility for the threats, adding that foreign powers could not yet be identified as behind them, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On November 11, Hundreds of schools were evacuated across Italy after being targeted by bomb threats, local media reported.

The threat was triggered by an email sent to school administrations across the country, including Rome, Milan, Florence and other major cities, according to state-run Rai News 24.

At least 300 schools across Italy were affected by the bomb threats, and the number could rise, Italian TV channel La7 reported, citing Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara.

–IANS

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