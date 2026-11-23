MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a joint operation with Customs officials, apprehended a boat with two crew members and seized around 77 kg of cannabis near Pamban off the Tamil Nadu coast on Sunday, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, personnel from the Indian Coast Guard Station at Mandapam executed the interception in close coordination with the Customs Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Tiruchirappalli.

"The seized contraband, boat, and crew were brought to Mandapam and handed over to CIU for legal action. This successful operation underscores ICG's unwavering resolve to thwart illicit maritime activities and secure India's waters," the ICG said in a statement.

The seizure marks the latest in a string of anti-narcotics operations conducted by the maritime force along the Tamil Nadu coast.

On December 19, 2025, a joint team of ICG Station Mandapam and CIU Tiruchirappalli rummaged a suspicious fishing boat found beached off the Pamban shoreline after its crew fled, recovering 9.56 kg of hashish oil valued at nearly Rs 9 crore.

Earlier, on October 11 and 12, 2025, ICG Mandapam, working alongside the Coastal Security Group (CSG) and Customs, seized 55 kg of ganja worth roughly Rs 1.1 crore during coordinated searches off Morepannai, Thirupalaikudi, and Mullimunai.

In March 2025, acting on intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the ICG intercepted a tug and a dumb barge carrying nine crew members off Kanyakumari, seizing 29.95 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 32.94 crore, along with 10 mobile phones and a satellite phone.

Before that, in January 2025, an ICG hovercraft recovered 53.62 kg of marijuana valued at nearly Rs 60 lakh from First Island southeast of Dhanushkodi Light.

In March 2024, the ICG and DRI had also seized 99 kg of hashish valued at nearly Rs 108 crore from an Indian fishing boat near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).