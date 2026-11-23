MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is again planning to question former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, who is in judicial custody, in connection with an alleged municipal recruitment scam, said officials on Monday.

The move comes days after agency officials interrogated him in jail, but investigators reportedly remain dissatisfied with his level of cooperation. Fresh questioning is likely to take place later this week.

Documents and information related to financial transactions will also likely be examined.

The probe has also widened to include officials from two banks, who have been summoned for questioning. The CBI is expected to scrutinise documents and financial records linked to transactions that may be relevant to the alleged recruitment irregularities.

On November 21, CBI officials questioned Bose in judicial custody after they obtained permission from the court.

Sujit Bose has been accused of illegally giving jobs while he was the vice chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality. It is alleged that the former minister gave jobs or made recommendations in exchange for money. The CBI questioned him during the investigation.

Earlier, in the same case, Sujit's name came up after questioning Nitai Dutta, former mayor Panchu Roy, and Ayan Shil, who are close to Sujit.

Bose was arrested on May 11 this year by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials following marathon questioning and remains in judicial custody.

In July, the ED filed a charge sheet against Bose and his son, Samudra Bose. The central agency accused both father and son of recommending illegal appointments for various municipal posts and diverting illicit funds into business entities owned by them.

The ED claimed in the trial court that the seized list contained around 150 names recommended by the former minister. The agency further alleged that money amassed through corruption was deposited into bank accounts belonging to Bose and his family members.

With the CBI conducting a parallel probe into the cash-for-jobs municipal case, the agency now seeks to interrogate the former minister regarding the scam.

Sujit Bose is currently housed in the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata. The Calcutta High Court has repeatedly rejected his bail pleas, with the most recent rejection occurring in October.

Last month, he approached the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's ruling, though the matter is still pending its first hearing before the apex court.

Bose, a three-time Trinamool Congress legislator from Bidhannagar in the North 24 Parganas district, was defeated in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sharadwat Mukherjee, who currently serves as the West Bengal Health Minister.