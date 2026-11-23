MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Defence public sector undertaking Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Monday delivered 'Ashank', the sixth of eight Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) under construction at the shipyard, to the Indian Navy.

The warship was formally accepted on behalf of the Navy by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command. The handover comes just 18 days after GRSE delivered 'Amini' on November 5, marking the shipyard's second warship delivery this month.

With this induction, GRSE has built 120 warships to date, including 82 for the Indian Navy and the remainder for the Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign nations, the highest tally by any Indian shipyard.

"The name 'Ashank', signifying fearlessness and an undaunted spirit, aptly reflects the warship's role in safeguarding India's maritime frontiers. Designed to meet the Indian Navy's requirements for anti-submarine warfare in coastal waters, Ashank adds to the Navy's operational capabilities in the littoral domain," an official said.

Equipped with torpedoes, rockets, and mines, the ASW-SWC vessels are engineered to detect and neutralise underwater threats in coastal waters, safeguard ports and harbour approaches, and conduct coordinated anti-submarine operations alongside naval aircraft.

Incorporating nearly 88 per cent indigenous content, the vessels feature a GRSE-manufactured 30mm Naval Surface Gun and integrate complex domestic defence systems in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Beyond the two remaining ASW-SWCs, GRSE is currently constructing 10 other frontline naval platforms, comprising one Project 17A Advanced Stealth Frigate, four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels, and five Next Generation Corvettes, alongside 36 other vessels, including 13 export platforms.