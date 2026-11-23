MENAFN - IANS) Hanoi/New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Indian Navy's indigenous guided-missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri concluded its port visit to Da Nang in Vietnam from November 20 to 22 as part of its operational deployment to the Far East, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"During the visit, the ship undertook professional and cultural engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and fostering mutual understanding. These included interactions with senior leadership of the Vietnam People's Navy, cross-visits by personnel of both navies and cultural exchanges," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the MoD, the engagements provided opportunities to strengthen professional ties, mutual trust and camaraderie between the two navies.

"INS Sahyadri's visit underscores the Indian Navy's continued efforts to strengthen maritime partnerships and enhance cooperation with friendly foreign navies, in consonance with India's Act East Policy and vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)," the statement added.

The frigate had arrived at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang city on Friday for a three-day goodwill visit aimed at deepening defence ties and strengthening naval cooperation between India and Vietnam.

"The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Vietnam People's Navy and local authorities. The visit reaffirms our shared commitment to peace, stability and security in the region and in the Indo-Pacific," the Indian Embassy in Vietnam had posted on X.

Earlier this month, a four-member delegation of the Vietnam People's Army visited the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune, as part of the Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) programme.

"The visit focused on sharing expertise in combat engineering, counter-IED operations, HADR and engineering support to UN Peacekeeping Missions. The engagement further strengthened professional ties, mutual understanding and bilateral military cooperation between India and Vietnam," the Indian Army had posted on X.

Recently, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was on an official visit to Vietnam, where he called on Vietnamese President To Lam and thanked him for his 'steadfast support in strengthening the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

Before arriving in Vietnam, INS Sahyadri participated in Exercise Malabar 2026 off Japan and departed Yokosuka Naval Base on November 12 following the conclusion of the exercise.