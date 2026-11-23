MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India's rise in the 2026 Asia Power Index underscores its growing effectiveness in converting its capabilities into influence, with the country emerging as a more consequential player in the Indo-Pacific and narrowing its gap with China to the lowest level since the index was launched in 2018, Shruti Pandalai, India Chair at the Lowy Institute, said on Monday.

Speaking exclusive to IANS on India's improved ranking as Asia's third-most powerful country, Pandalai said the report does not suggest a dramatic surge in India's power but highlights how the country has become more effective at leveraging its economic, diplomatic, and strategic strengths.

"What this report really finds is that India is becoming a more influential and effective power. I don't think it's an endorsement that India has dramatically increased its power, but that it has become more effective in many ways at translating its capabilities to influence," she said.

Pandalai noted that while India's overall score in the index rose modestly, China's score remained largely unchanged, helping narrow the gap between the two Asian powers.

"I think India's overall score, if I am right, is rose modestly, while China's was largely unchanged," Pandalai added.

She credited India's growing regional profile to its increasingly active role in the Indo-Pacific and its expanding diplomatic engagement across key regions.

Over the past decade, India has strengthened partnerships with countries such as the United States, Japan, and Australia, while broadening its engagement with Europe, West Asia, Oceania, and Southeast Asia.

According to Pandalai, India has also become more visible in regional institutions, strategic dialogues, and multilateral platforms, contributing to stronger perceptions of its leadership effectiveness and influence.

"India has always said that, you know it has maintained its great power relationships in view of its core national interests. Sometimes, you know, I always say this that, the real importance when people look at a picture of Prime Minister Modi, Xi Jinping, or President Putin standing together and say, 'Well, this is India swinging to the other camp,' is that they miss how India is holding the line," she stated.

"India has made very clear strategic choices in terms of what its capacity and capability-building priorities are and how it maps its place in the world," she mentioned.