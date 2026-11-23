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Gold: The bias remains lower while the metal trades below its weekly pivot at $3,641. A core PCE print of 3.3% or higher on Wednesday could push prices towards $3,488 and then $3,393. Silver: Remains the weaker metal again, with the gold-to-silver ratio at 85. A close below $40.36 could open the way to $38.38. Crude: Brent February remains within an $86.60 to $92.88 range ahead of the OPEC+ ministerial meeting on 29 November, with the bias tilted lower after three consecutive weekly losses. UAE: A December Fed hike would pass through to the CBUAE Base Rate under the dirham peg, while 24-carat gold in Dubai has fallen Dh70.25 a gram since 9 November.

Gold, silver and crude enter a holiday shortened week with key US data due on Wednesday 25 November and a Federal Reserve rate increase on 9 December priced as a near certainty. Spot gold closed last week near $3,515 an ounce after a 9.5% slide, its steepest weekly fall since March, before recovering to around $3,600 in early Monday trade. Brent settled at $89.95 a barrel, while the expiring January contract stood at $92.57.

US exchanges will close on Thursday 26 November, for Thanksgiving, with no settlements and only abbreviated electronic trading, followed by a shortened session on Friday. With GDP, PCE and EIA data scheduled for Wednesday, investors will have limited time to adjust positions, while thinner holiday trading could amplify market reactions to unexpected dataThe OPEC+ meeting falls on Sunday, leaving crude exposed to a potential price gap at Monday's open.

Gold's near-term direction remains lower, with the weekly pivot at $3,641 serving as the key dividing line. Spot gold touched $3,513.54 on Friday, its lowest level since 4 September 2025, and trades about 36% below its January record near $5,599.

Interest-rate expectations continue to drive gold prices. Tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz have supported the dollar rather than bullion, as expectations of further Fed hikes make the dollar a higher-yielding safe haven. Forced selling, alongside the technology-led equity decline, added to last week's losses.

Wednesday's data will determine the next price range. A core PCE print of 3.3% or higher, alongside an upward GDP revision, could push gold towards $3,488 and then $3,393. An in-line reading of 3.2% would keep the metal capped between $3,488 and $3,641. Only a soft reading of 3.1% or lower could take gold back above $3,641, towards $3,794.

Silver remains the weaker metal this week, with the gold to silver ratio holding above 80. Spot silver closed Friday near $41 an ounce after a weekly fall of about 15%, leaving it roughly two-thirds below its January record above $120.

Industrial exposure adds to the rate pressure shared with gold. On 19 November, weaker industrial commodities and a sharp fall in North American equities pushed silver down 4.7%, compared with gold's 2.7% decline. The gold-to-silver ratio stood at 85 on Monday morning.

The weekly pivot sits at $43.56. A close below $40.36 could open the way to $38.38, while silver needs to reclaim $43.56 before $46.77 comes into view.

Crude retains a downside bias as recovering Gulf exports raise concerns over excess supply. The IEA projects a fourth-quarter surplus, although attacks on energy infrastructure and tankers leave supply vulnerable to disruption.

Tuesday's API estimates and Wednesday's EIA report will test whether US inventories are building. Higher crude and fuel stocks alongside weaker demand would add pressure, while broad inventory draws could support prices. Wednesday's US GDP and PCE releases could also move oil through growth expectations, interest rates and the dollar.

The OPEC+ meeting on Sunday adds another key catalyst, with continued production restraint likely to support prices, while additional supply could weigh on the market. Thin Thanksgiving trading could amplify unexpected policy or shipping headlines, leaving prices exposed to sudden supply-driven rebounds.

This week's market developments will affect UAE investors through three channels: borrowing costs, retail gold prices and the UAE's independent position on oil supply.

Wednesday concentrates the week's most important scheduled catalysts, with US inflation and GDP data at 17:30, followed by petroleum inventories at 19:30. The releases could trigger an initial market reaction through the dollar and interest-rate expectations, followed by a separate move in oil prices as investors assess inventory figures.

The Dubai Jewellery Group's 24-carat rate closed last week at Dh426.50 a gram, down from Dh496.75 on 9 November, a fall of Dh70.25 or 14%. It opened Monday at Dh434.50.

With the dirham pegged to the dollar, UAE buyers take the full move in dollar gold with no currency offset. As a result, Fed-driven declines in gold prices are reflected directly in Dubai's retail market.