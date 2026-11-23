Fed Hike Bets Mount As Gold And Silver Slide, Oil Faces Pressure Elevate Financial Services Market Report
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Madhur Kakkar, Founder & CEO, Elevate Financial Services Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Gold: The bias remains lower while the metal trades below its weekly pivot at $3,641. A core PCE print of 3.3% or higher on Wednesday could push prices towards $3,488 and then $3,393.
Silver: Remains the weaker metal again, with the gold-to-silver ratio at 85. A close below $40.36 could open the way to $38.38.
Crude: Brent February remains within an $86.60 to $92.88 range ahead of the OPEC+ ministerial meeting on 29 November, with the bias tilted lower after three consecutive weekly losses.
UAE: A December Fed hike would pass through to the CBUAE Base Rate under the dirham peg, while 24-carat gold in Dubai has fallen Dh70.25 a gram since 9 November.
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