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$92.40 (-0.16%)

Global equities came under sustained pressure last week as the AI trade unraveled, dragging the MSCI All Country World Index to its longest losing streak since September 20231. Anthropic's market debut failed to revive sentiment, while the selloff spread across precious metals and Asian equities2. Taiwan's regulators responded by tightening short-selling restrictions amid heightened volatility3.

Central bank commentary provided little support for market sentiment.

Federal Reserve (Fed) officials struck an increasingly hawkish tone, with Chicago Fed President Goolsbee leaving the door open to a larger December hike as inflation remained stubbornly elevated4. Across the Atlantic, Bundesbank President Nagel called for another European Central Bank (ECB) hike in December, citing eurozone inflation running at twice the 2% target5.

Geopolitical risks added to market uncertainty. Poland stated that missile and drone incursions near NATO exercises represented a deliberate provocation by Russia while Washington signaled further tariff decisions before year-end6. In Europe, the UK and EU approved new post-Brexit agreements, advancing economic cooperation across trade, carbon markets, and youth mobility7.

Away from the equity selloff, gold also attracted attention last week, with the precious metal suffering its sharpest weekly decline in eight months8. It fell 8% amid hawkish Fed repricing and broader market deleveraging.

Expectations of further rate hikes have pushed the US dollar higher and reinforced the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Meanwhile, the unwinding of crowded AI positions has spilt into gold, with investors increasingly liquidating profitable exposures to raise cash rather than seeking traditional safe havens.

Near-term risks remain for gold as we start the new week. With inflation proving persistent and the Fed showing little appetite to soften its stance, sustained dollar strength and elevated real yields should continue to constrain any recovery.

The latest decline may warrant caution until there is clearer evidence that prices have stabilised and the underlying drivers have improved.

Anthropic completed the largest IPO in history on Thursday, raising $81.3 billion at $83 per share and securing an initial valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion9. Shares opened 34% higher at $111.50, briefly pushing the company's valuation above $2 trillion, before surrendering much of those gains to close at $97.17, up 17% on the offering price8.

The debut demonstrated that investor appetite for leading AI companies remains substantial, even as broader concerns over valuations continue. However, the listing failed to provide the catalyst for a wider recovery in technology stocks, which was suggesting that investor sentiment towards the broader technology sector remains fragile.

The more important question is whether Anthropic can sustain the growth expectations currently reflected in its valuation in the months to come following the IPO. With investors increasingly scrutinizing AI economics and capital intensity, the company's public-market performance will serve as an important barometer for sentiment across the wider AI trade.

Wednesday brings a concentrated US economic data dump ahead of Thanksgiving, with several releases capable of reshaping expectations for the Fed's December decision. The October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report takes centre stage, particularly core inflation, which is expected to remain stubbornly elevated10. With markets already pricing further tightening, another upside surprise could reinforce expectations of consecutive hikes and place additional pressure on risk assets.

The second estimate of Q3 GDP will provide an updated assessment of economic momentum, while personal income and spending figures will offer insight into the resilience of US consumers. Durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims will add further colour on business investment and labour market conditions, followed by new home sales and the Fed's Beige Book.

The combination of persistent inflation and resilient growth remains the principal risk for markets. With Thanksgiving approaching and liquidity thinning, Wednesday's releases could trigger outsized moves across rates, equities, and the dollar.