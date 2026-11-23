West Bengal CM Announces Bharosa Scheme Plans and Job Initiatives

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday outlined the state government's plans concerning the Bharosa scheme, employment and electricity billing, saying eligible young men and women could apply for financial assistance, around 11,000 appointment letters had already been distributed, and monthly electricity billing would be introduced from January 2027.

Speaking during a press conference about applications under the Bharosa scheme through the 'Aapnar Sarkar, Aapnar Pashe' initiative, Adhikari said young men and women who were not receiving any other allowance and fulfilled the prescribed eligibility and age criteria could apply for the scheme. He clarified that the applications would not be processed at the level where they were being received and would instead be forwarded to the Youth Welfare Department for examination. The department would process the applications and subsequently send the details to the Finance Department for disbursement of funds, he said.

He said, "However, we will not process or approve the applications here. The matter falls under the jurisdiction of the concerned department. We will forward all applications to the Youth Welfare Department, which will examine and process them before sending the details to the Finance Department for the disbursement of funds."

CM Adhikari added that the beneficiary list would be revised every month, with those crossing the age limit of 45 years or securing employment being removed from the list, thereby creating vacancies for other eligible applicants.

On employment, Adhikari said the government was working towards providing one lakh jobs and had already distributed appointment letters to around 11,000 candidates across the police and cooperative sectors.

In another announcement concerning electricity consumers, Adhikari said the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) would shift from quarterly to monthly electricity billing from January 2027.