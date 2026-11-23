Adani Airport Holdings Secures 300 Million USD Fresh Primary Equity

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, entered into a binding agreement with 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Limited (360 ONE Asset) to raise Rs 2,790 crore, or approximately USD 300 million, in primary equity. According to an Adani Airport press release, this fresh capital infusion brought the company's total equity raise to approximately USD 1.35 billion.

The transaction built upon an earlier primary equity round of Rs 9,825 crore, or roughly USD 1 billion, secured from a consortium of domestic and global investors. That initial group included Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and funds managed by BlackRock, marking one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India's airport infrastructure sector. Under the terms of the newly signed Share Subscription Agreement, 360 ONE Asset subscribed to fresh equity shares in AAHL on the same valuation and conditions as the initial investors, placing the company's pre-money equity valuation at approximately USD 18 billion. Additionally, 360 ONE Asset acceded to the existing Shareholders' Agreement.

Following the completion of both transactions, which remained subject to customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals, the investors collectively held approximately 7.01 per cent of AAHL. "This partnership is yet another milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform. Having such marquee, long-term investors on board is a testament to their confidence in India's aviation growth story," said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director at Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

The inclusion of 360 ONE Asset alongside Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds reflected institutional backing for AAHL's operational scale and growth trajectory. The company directed these multiple rounds of capital injection toward three core strategic priorities as it aimed to double its historical annual passenger handling capacity from around 96 million to 200 million. "We are committed to developing a complete ecosystem around our airports by transforming them from simple transit hubs into vibrant airport cities that merge aviation, commerce, leisure, and regional logistics to drive sustained national growth," Adani added. To achieve its capacity targets, AAHL initiated an upgrade and modernisation programme across its airport network. The campaign centred on developing Adani Airport Cities to introduce updated infrastructure at each location, while expanding passenger-facing services and non-aeronautical businesses. By integrating airport infrastructure with retail and hospitality offerings, the operator sought to strengthen commercial monetisation and build out its integrated airport ecosystem. (ANI)