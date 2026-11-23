Karla Sofia Gascon Speaks on Controversies During Her Oscar Campaign

The controversy surrounding Karla Sofia Gascon during the 2025 Oscars campaign continues to be a talking point, with the Spanish actor saying that people often use an artist's work for political reasons rather than focusing on art. While speaking to ANI, Gascon spoke about how the controversy affected her awards campaign and said that the success of a project can sometimes attract negative attention.“But people always want to make choices or take things that artists do and use them for political purposes or for other things that have nothing to do with art, in fact,” she said.

The actor also spoke about how quickly things can change, saying that while it takes a lot of time and effort to create something, it takes very little time to destroy it.“We have achieved a lot of success, and this success brought attention to a lot of bad people in this world,” she said.“To create something, to make something happen, we need a lot of time, a lot of people and a lot of effort. But to destroy something, you need just one second. And this happens all the time in life,” she added.

She also spoke about the negative side of the world and said that she continues to believe that good will eventually win.“Bad people, darkness, have this kind of power. It happens quickly; it happens really fast,” she said.“We have grown a lot as humanity. Unfortunately, we are all exposed to this kind of darkness in the world. But the light always wins. Not today, perhaps, but tomorrow,” she added.

Gascon made history with her performance in Jacques Audiard's 'Emilia Pérez' as she became the first openly transgender actor to receive an Oscar nomination. However, her awards campaign faced controversy after old social media posts containing offensive remarks resurfaced online. The controversy drew attention away from her historic nomination. 'Emilia Pérez' also brought Gascon several awards and nominations. She won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, European Film Awards and Lumiere Awards. The actor also received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards.