Fire breaks out at Union Bank ATM near New Delhi Railway Station today

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a Union Bank ATM located outside New Delhi Railway Station on Monday, prompting the deployment of three fire tenders to the spot, Delhi Fire Services said. According to initial information, the Delhi Fire Services received information about the blaze shortly before the fire tenders were dispatched. Efforts to bring the fire under control were underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)