Chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela along with a development exhibition in Srinagar, Garhwal. The chief minister then launched a number of schemes focussed on transport, development and tourism. A traditional welcome was given to him, consisting of beating of drums, offering flowers and chanting.

Whilst in Srinagar, Dhami viewed exhibitions related to both the National Rural Livelihood Mission and the Gramothan Project. He engaged in conversation with women's self help groups and was shown various local goods. Furthermore, he participated in a local activity of salt grinding on a sil-batta. Finally, he performed a puja at Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple and requested divine benedictions for the progress and health of Uttarakhand.

Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela Showcases Uttarakhand's Culture

The CM emphasised that the Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela is a key feature of Uttarakhand's culture, religion and social cohesion. It assists younger people to continue to engage with the culture of the state, he added.

In addition to programmes such as the Kedar Khand and Manas Khand Temple Mala Missions, which are designed to develop and sustain religious and heritage locations, Dhami emphasised the importance of promoting local goods and furthering women's self help groups by enhancing both their market and employment prospects.

Anganwadi And ASHA Staff To Receive Higher Honorariums From December 1

Dhami again stated that from December 1, 2026, the honorariums of Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers and ASHA workers will be raised. Measures are also being implemented to combat corruption and to address issues relating to the appointment of staff. Over the last five years, more than 36,000 government posts have been filled by youth, he added.

Furthermore, Dhami spoke of the state's attempts to clear illegal occupation of government land. He added that Uttarakhand is striving to become amongst the top states in the nation due to its development and heritage focus.

Hundreds Of Crore Rupees Being Spent On Srinagar Development

Apart from the aforementioned schemes, various development projects are currently being undertaken in Srinagar. These include a sewerage system (for approximately ₹200 crore) and the building of an NIT (estimated cost of around ₹650 crore). Development of paramedical and nursing colleges is also being progressed so as to improve education and healthcare provision. Moreover, development of the bus stand and parking system is also being carried out.

Progress continues on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line and this is anticipated to enhance transport links, tourism and the economy. In addition, the chief minister announced that a helicopter route will shortly be established between Srinagar and Dehradun. He also announced the development of a Science City, based upon UCOST, and gave permission for the construction of a new office for the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Modern ghats are to be developed together with ornamental work at Vishnuprayag, Nandprayag, Karnaprayag, Rudraprayag, Devprayag and close to the Dhari Devi Temple. The government will additionally back the Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela.

Special Post Stamp And Book Launched

A special post stamp honouring Kamleshwar Mahadev was launched by Dhami. He also introduced a book entitled 'Maa Raj Rajeshwari Chalisa', authored by Shaini Krishna Uniyal. Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat commented on the development of education, healthcare, water supply and fundamental infrastructure.

Those in attendance included politicians, district administration personnel, police and local people.