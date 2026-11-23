Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Keralam president and Nemom MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused the CPI(M) of allowing corruption to spread across state's public institutions. He has also raised concerns about thousands of cooperative bank depositors who are still waiting to get their money back.

In a statement on Monday, Chandrasekhar highlighted alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 1,582 crore in Keralam's cooperative banks over the past 10 years. He also referred to the recent incident in Payyannur, where an MLA's speech at a Cooperative Week event was disrupted and his private secretary was allegedly assaulted. Raising questions about corruption and political violence, Chandrasekhar said Keralam needed to stop the criminalisation of politics and protect institutions meant to serve the public.

"Corruption and corrupt politicians. Do we need more of this, or do we stop it?" he asked.

Chandrasekhar accuses CPI(M) of controlling public institutions

Referring to the Payyannur incident, Chandrasekhar said an elected MLA had been attacked for speaking about corruption in the cooperative sector.

According to media reports, CPI(M) workers disrupted an event addressed by Payyannur MLA V. Kunhikrishnan in Kannur district. His private secretary was also allegedly assaulted during the incident.

Chandrasekhar described the incident as an example of the criminalisation of Keralam politics. He accused the CPI(M) of capturing and weakening institutions that were meant to work for the people.

He named the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Devaswom Board, cooperative institutions, the police and the KAPA committee among the bodies that he claimed had come under the party's influence.

Rs 1,582 crore irregularities in cooperative banks

Chandrasekhar cited several figures to highlight the problems in Kerala's cooperative banking sector. According to the BJP leader:

Rs 1,582 crore: Alleged irregularities in cooperative banks over 10 years.

450 societies: Unable to return depositors' money.

251 societies: Found to have financial irregularities.

27 cases: Cooperative bank cases under Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation, involving around Rs 550 crore.

Rs 128 crore: Approximate value of assets attached by the ED in the Karuvannur cooperative bank case.

He also highlighted the problems faced by depositors in Nemom, his constituency. Chandrasekhar said more than 1,200 depositors were still waiting to recover around Rs 108 crore.

He questioned why the state government's Risk Fund did not have a provision to help these depositors recover their savings.

BJP promises action against cooperative bank corruption

Chandrasekhar said the problems in Kerala's cooperative sector could be addressed with the right political will and a government focused on public welfare.

He referred to the BJP and National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vikasita Keralam manifesto, which promises reforms in the cooperative sector.

The party has promised to clean up cooperative institutions, help people affected by financial irregularities and bring greater transparency and accountability to cooperative banks and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Chandrasekhar compares Keralam cooperatives with those across India

The BJP leader also compared the functioning of cooperative institutions in Keralam with those in other parts of the country.

He said cooperatives were becoming engines of economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

However, he alleged that cooperative institutions in Keralam had become "ATMs for corrupt politicians and their cronies".

He accused the CPI(M) and Congress of raising other political controversies to divert attention from corruption, unemployment and development issues.

"This exploitation and corruption must stop. And we will stop it," Chandrasekhar said.