

FDA issued 2nd CRL on Deramiocel, stating 'serious data integrity violations' in the conduct of the Hope-3 Study by the company.

Capricor responded, saying it stands behind the integrity of the data. B. Riley added that Capricor has a 'limited appetite' to conduct a new randomized Phase 3 trial.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) was hit with multiple downgrades and price target cuts after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment, Deramiocel, for a second time.

CAPR shares were down more than 70% in pre-market trading, tracking their lowest levels since April 2020. CAPR was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Piper Sandler, B. Riley Slash CAPR Price Target

Piper Sandler downgraded Capricor to 'Underweight' from 'Overweight' and cut its price target by 96% to $1 from $25, according to TheFly. The firm based its downgrade on Capricor's projected cash position.

While Piper Sandler believes the FDA made a mistake, noting that the treatment showed benefits in some DMD patients, it expects Capricor to reduce its workforce to preserve cash.

B. Riley also downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Buy' and lowered its target to $4 from $21. The firm added that it believes Capricor has a“limited appetite” to conduct a new randomized Phase 3 trial.

FDA Flags Serious Data-Integrity Violations

Late Friday, the FDA issued a second Complete Response Letter (CRL), saying Deramiocel's clinical evidence was insufficient to support approval. The agency identified serious data-integrity violations in the HOPE-3 trial, including unauthorized changes to statistical analyses and breaches of procedures designed to prevent bias.

“The correspondence identifies serious data integrity violations in the conduct of Study HOPE-3 that cannot be remediated post-hoc,” it said in a statement.

Capricor disagreed, saying it stood behind the integrity of its clinical data and believed the treatment deserved approval.

“We stand behind the rigor of our clinical program and the integrity of our data, and we believe the data support approval. We are reviewing the letter carefully and will share next steps once we have completed our evaluation,” said CEO Linda Marbán.

Second Rejection After Unfavorable Advisory Panel Vote

The FDA first rejected Deramiocel in July 2025, citing insufficient evidence of effectiveness. In July 2026, an independent FDA advisory committee voted 9-3 against finding sufficient evidence that the treatment was effective against DMD-related heart disease.

Capricor subsequently submitted additional clinical data and narrowed its proposed indication to upper-limb impairment. The FDA had postponed its ruling from August to November before issuing the CRL.

Capricor Set To Review Expenses After DMD Hurdle

Capricor reported around $198.5 million in cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities as of September 30, enough to fund planned operations for at least another 12 months.

The company, which reduced its workforce by 10% in the third quarter (Q3), said on Friday it was reviewing operating expenses to further extend its cash runway.

Retail Remains 'Extremely Bullish' On CAPR

Despite the stock's massive decline, retail sentiment continued to trend in the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours on Stocktwits, accompanied by 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user questioned the FDA's decision, given Capricor's research was published in The Lancet and recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA).

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The stock is down more than 73% so far in 2026.

Also read:BBIO, PYPD Stocks On Radar Ahead Of FDA Rulings This Week - CAPR Gets CRL, Savara Still Awaits Molbreevi Decision

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