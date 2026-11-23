

The firm sees a potential 'buyers' strike' in Vertiv shares until sentiment toward AI data centers improves, citing the company's concentration in the sector.

Twenty-seven of 25 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', while four rate it 'Hold', according to Koyfin. Last week, BofA Global Research removed Vertiv from its 'US 1 List', which represents the firm's best investment ideas, The Fly reported.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) shares rose in premarket trading on Monday, after declining for two consecutive sessions, even as Baird downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform' amid concerns over investor sentiment toward AI data center infrastructure.

According to The Fly, the firm also lowered its price target on Vertiv to $200 from $320, implying approximately 20.3% upside potential from the stock's last close.

VRT shares traded 4.8% higher at the time of writing. However, retail sentiment toward the stock on Stocktwits remained in the 'Bearish' territory.

Twenty-seven of 25 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy', while four rate it 'Hold', according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $240 to $406, with an average of $332.55.

Baird Sees 'Buyers' Strike' In Vertiv Shares

The firm sees a potential 'buyers' strike' in Vertiv shares until sentiment toward AI data centers improves, given the company's concentration in the sector, according to The Fly.

The analyst also said the 'wall of worry is too high' for Vertiv, even though its near-term fundamentals remain strong.

Baird also said it prefers exposure to electronic components, citing a preference for companies with more 'idiosyncratic dynamics for downside protection' within the electrical and AI infrastructure group.

Last week, BofA Global Research removed Vertiv from its 'US 1 List', which represents the firm's best investment ideas, according to The Fly.

Vertiv's Latest Q3 Recap

Vertiv reported its third-quarter 2026 results on October 28, with revenue of $4.31 billion, up 61% year-over-year and above analysts' estimates of $3.76 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose(EPS) to $2.21, also beating expectations of $1.82, according to Fiscal.

Its organic orders grew more than 100% year-over-year, while adjusted operating margin expanded 290 basis points to 25.2%. The company also reported adjusted free cash flow of $652 million, up 50% from the year-ago quarter.

Following the results, Vertiv raised its full-year 2026 net sales guidance to $14.45 billion-$14.85 billion and its adjusted diluted EPS outlook to $7.10 to $7.20. For the fourth quarter, the company projected net sales of $4.31 billion to $4.51 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.22 to $2.28, reflecting continued expectations for strong demand.

VRT shares have gained approximately 7.5% year-to-date.

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